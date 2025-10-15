Another Veteran Actress Madhumati Passes Away After Pankaj Dheer, Film Industry Loses Two Precious Gems in a Single Day

Madhumati Death: Bollywood had not yet recovered from the shock of Pankaj Dheer's demise when another tragic news plunged the industry into mourning. Hindi cinema's renowned actress and classical dancer Madhumati has passed away at the age of 87.
According to reports, Madhumati took her last breath at her home while drinking water. Actor Vindu Dara Singh confirmed this through his social media post, sending shockwaves among fans and stars.
As the news of Madhumati's death spread, Bollywood veterans paid tribute to her on social media. Besides Vindu Dara Singh, many artists remembered her as the 'Queen of Dance'. This artist, often compared to Helen, has now departed forever, but her dance steps and smile will live on screens. The Indian cinema has lost two brilliant artists in a single day, a void that will be deeply felt.
Actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote in his social media post, "Rest in peace our teacher and guide Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend".
Akshay Kumar wrote, "My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti."
Madhumati was born on May 30, 1944, in Parsi, Maharashtra. She had a passion for dancing from the beginning. This is why, at a young age, she mastered styles like Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, and Kathakali in the world of classical dance. Her grace and flexibility were such that audiences began comparing her to Bollywood's iconic dancer Helen.
Madhumati herself said with a laugh in an interview, "Helen was my senior and a friend. People used to compare, but it never bothered me. We just had a similarity in looks."
