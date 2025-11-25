Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Deepak Lit Under Tree During Dharmendra’s Final Journey: What Does It Mean?

Several videos of Dharmendra's funeral procession are going viral on social media. In one such video, a woman was seen carrying a lit lamp during the funeral procession, and then she placed it under a tree.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Dharmendra last rites amid a lamp was lit under a tree during what does it mean know

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)

Dharmendra Death: Bollywood has lost a great actor. Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. His demise has plunged the entire nation into deep mourning, along with the industry. While fans are expressing anger towards the Deol family, his friends are offering condolences to the 'He-Man's' family.

The Entire Family Is Grieving Dharmendra's Demise

Dharmendra's fans are upset and questioning why their favourite actor's final journey was conducted so discreetly. Why was he taken to the crematorium in an ambulance? Several videos of this went viral, but one video, in particular, made everyone ponder. Even before an official statement, people began to suspect something untoward. A woman, said to be his daughter, was seen lighting a lamp and placing it in a corner under a tree.

The video circulating on social media shows a crematorium. In this video, a woman dressed in white is seen holding a lit lamp, which she places in a corner outside under a tree. While there is no information about who the woman in the viral video is, she is being referred to as Dharmendra's daughter. In Hinduism, lighting a lamp after someone's death holds deep significance.

Why Is This Lamp Lit?

According to a report by NDTV, an expert in astrology and religious beliefs stated that the practice of lighting a lamp in front of the door after a death in the family is usually done for 'peace for the ancestors'. This lamp is lit to illuminate the path of the departed soul, ensuring their journey ahead is smooth and they do not have to face darkness.

This diya or light will show them the way forward. This lamp is often kept lit for 13 consecutive days, which can also be called an Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame). However, this practice may vary slightly depending on the region.

Dharmendra Was Ill For Some Time

It is worth noting that Dharmendra had been unwell for some time. He was admitted to the hospital at the end of October due to breathing difficulties. After recovering, he returned home, but the news of his demise on Monday, November 24, shocked everyone.

