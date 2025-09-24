Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone Axed from Kalki 2898 AD After 20 Days of Shooting

Deepika Padukone is currently in the news. It is now being reported that the actress, after completing a 20-day shoot for the sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD', has been dropped from the project. Let's find out why.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Deepika Padukone complete 20 days shooting for Kalki 2898 AD sequel
Deepika Padukone (Image: X)

Kalki 2898 AD Deepika Padukone: While actress Deepika Padukone may have been dropped from the sequel of Prabhas’s film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, she remains a topic of discussion surrounding the film. A new report claims that Deepika had already completed nearly 20 days of shooting for ‘Kalki 2’.

Was Deepika dropped due to her fees?

According to media reports, Deepika shot some portions of the sequel to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in 2024, reportedly during the first part’s shoot. Now, with work on part 2 underway, a source revealed that Deepika demanded a 25% increase in her fees, leading to her removal from the film. The source also stated that Deepika believed no one could replace her, given her familiarity with the sequel and her character.

Deepika had already shot for the sequel during the first film

Director Nag Ashwin, who helmed ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, had previously stated that Deepika’s role in the sequel would be crucial. He also mentioned that Deepika had completed some scenes for part 2 during the first film’s shoot. Therefore, the reason for her exit being scheduling conflicts seems unlikely. The real issue is reportedly a disagreement over fees and contract terms. This entire situation has come as a surprise to fans.

Currently shooting ‘King’ with Shah Rukh

Following her exit from ‘Kalki 2’, Deepika posted on social media that she is now shooting her next film, ‘King’, with Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote, “Shah Rukh taught me a valuable lesson nearly 18 years ago: the experience of making a film and the people you make it with matter far more than its success.”

Deepika’s special message

Deepika further wrote that she has always applied this lesson to her decisions. This is perhaps why she is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the sixth time. Her post generated immense excitement among fans. Although Deepika has exited ‘Kalki 2’ and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Spirit’, her return with ‘King’ has rekindled enthusiasm among viewers. This film features Suhana Khan and other talented actors, and fans eagerly await its release.

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 11:13 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone Axed from Kalki 2898 AD After 20 Days of Shooting
