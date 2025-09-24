Deepika Padukone Axed from Kalki 2898 AD After 20 Days of Shooting

According to media reports, Deepika shot some portions of the sequel to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in 2024, reportedly during the first part’s shoot. Now, with work on part 2 underway, a source revealed that Deepika demanded a 25% increase in her fees, leading to her removal from the film. The source also stated that Deepika believed no one could replace her, given her familiarity with the sequel and her character.