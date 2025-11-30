Deepika Padukone to Soon Become Sunny Deol's Relative! Know Who Will Be Sister Anisha's Groom?

Image: Patrika
Deepika Padukone to become in-laws with Sunny Deol relative: While the entire family is in mourning following Dharmendra's demise, there is also some good news. Superstar Deepika Padukone could soon become a relative of Sunny Deol. Major media reports claim that Deepika's younger sister, Anisha Padukone, is set to marry a relative of Sunny Deol. As soon as this news broke, everyone became eager to know who this person is, with whom Anisha Padukone might tie the knot.
In fact, Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone is going to marry Rohan Acharya, the brother of Sunny Deol's daughter-in-law Disha Acharya. Disha and Rohan are connected to the family of the great filmmaker Bimal Roy. Although no official announcement has been made by the Padukone or Deol families regarding this marriage, it is reportedly expected within the next few months.
Deepika's younger sister, Anisha, who is a professional golfer, is set to marry her long-time boyfriend Rohan Acharya in the coming months. The reason for not making an announcement yet has also come to light. It is being said that veteran actor and patriarch of the Deol family, Dharmendra, passed away recently on November 24. This might be why an announcement is not being made yet. If this news proves to be true, then both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be included in the list of relatives of the Deol family, thus connecting two major families in Bollywood.
A report in Deccan Chronicle claims that Ranveer Singh played a significant role in solidifying this relationship. Ranveer Singh's parents and Rohan Acharya's father, Sumit Acharya, are very close to each other. This is why Ranveer found it easier to take this relationship forward. The report states that Rohan and Anisha met at several family gatherings and soon grew close to each other.
Actress Deepika Padukone's younger sister, Anisha Padukone, lives in Bengaluru with her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Besides sports, Anisha is also associated with her elder sister Deepika's charitable trust, 'Live Love Laugh Foundation', where she serves as the Chief Executive Officer.
