Deepika Padukone to Soon Become Sunny Deol's Relative! Know Who Will Be Sister Anisha's Groom?

Deepika's younger sister, Anisha, who is a professional golfer, is set to marry her long-time boyfriend Rohan Acharya in the coming months. The reason for not making an announcement yet has also come to light. It is being said that veteran actor and patriarch of the Deol family, Dharmendra, passed away recently on November 24. This might be why an announcement is not being made yet. If this news proves to be true, then both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be included in the list of relatives of the Deol family, thus connecting two major families in Bollywood.