Dharmendra discharged from hospital: Bobby Deol brings father home in ambulance

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital after 12 days. He was admitted a few days ago after his health suddenly deteriorated. He experienced difficulty in breathing, after which doctors kept him under close observation. A few days ago, news spread that he had passed away, but his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini refuted all such reports, stating that he was healthy and urged the media not to spread false news. Now that the actor is fine and has been discharged, Dharmendra's fans have breathed a sigh of relief.