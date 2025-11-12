Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Dharmendra discharged from hospital: Bobby Deol brings father home in ambulance

Dharmendra Health Update: Big news is coming regarding Dharmendra. The actor has been discharged from hospital at 7 AM. Son Bobby Deol has taken his father home.

Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Dharmendra discharged

Dharmendra gets discharged from hospital

Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Bollywood actor and everyone's beloved 'He-Man', Dharmendra, has been discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He has been sent home after his health improved. It is reported that he will now be treated at home. Dr. Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed this, stating, "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital at 7 AM this morning. He will now be treated at home."

Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital after 12 days. He was admitted a few days ago after his health suddenly deteriorated. He experienced difficulty in breathing, after which doctors kept him under close observation. A few days ago, news spread that he had passed away, but his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini refuted all such reports, stating that he was healthy and urged the media not to spread false news. Now that the actor is fine and has been discharged, Dharmendra's fans have breathed a sigh of relief.

Entire Family Stayed Together for 12 Days

During his hospitalisation, the entire Deol family, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol visited him. Additionally, many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ameesha Patel, and Govinda also visited the hospital. Hema Malini and Esha Deol appealed to fans not to pay attention to any rumours during this period.

