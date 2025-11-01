Dharmendra Hospitalised in ICU After Complaining of Breathlessness, Condition Stable

Dharmendra's team had initially claimed that he was brought to the hospital for routine tests, stating, "Perhaps someone saw him and created some news. He is absolutely fine." However, a hospital staff member has now informed journalist Vickey Lalwani that Dharmendra was admitted after complaining of breathing difficulties and is currently in the ICU. His condition is stable, and his vital signs are normal. There is no need to panic, and his condition is being closely monitored. Vickey Lalwani shared a post on his Instagram regarding this.