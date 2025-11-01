Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Dharmendra Hospitalised in ICU After Complaining of Breathlessness, Condition Stable

Last night, news emerged that Dharmendra had been admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up, but an update now states that he is currently in the ICU.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Veteran Actor Dharmendra In ICU

Veteran Actor Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)

Dharmendra Hospitalized: When the news of veteran actor Dharmendra being admitted to the hospital broke, everyone was concerned. His fans began praying for him. At that time, it was being said that the actor had been admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. However, the latest reports suggest that Dharmendra is in the ICU. He experienced breathing difficulties yesterday, which led to him being rushed to the hospital. This news has once again caused a stir on social media.

Dharmendra In ICU

Dharmendra's team had initially claimed that he was brought to the hospital for routine tests, stating, "Perhaps someone saw him and created some news. He is absolutely fine." However, a hospital staff member has now informed journalist Vickey Lalwani that Dharmendra was admitted after complaining of breathing difficulties and is currently in the ICU. His condition is stable, and his vital signs are normal. There is no need to panic, and his condition is being closely monitored. Vickey Lalwani shared a post on his Instagram regarding this.

Actor Under Observation

Dharmendra is under observation, but no information regarding his discharge has been released yet. According to reports, his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have adjusted their schedules to be with him. The 89-year-old actor, who will turn 90 in December, is experiencing health issues related to his advancing age. Previously, Dharmendra underwent cataract surgery in April and recovered quickly. The actor is quite active on Instagram and has been interacting with his fans.

Dharmendra To Be Seen In This Film

It is worth mentioning that Dharmendra was last seen in the film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon last year. He will soon be seen playing the role of Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retired), the father of Nakshatrapal, in Agastya Nanda's upcoming film ‘Ikkis’.

