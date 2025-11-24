Dharmendra Passes Away 14 Days Before His 90th Birthday

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra News: There is significant news regarding Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra. According to a report by IANS, Dharmendra has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 89. This news has devastated his fans on social media. No one can believe that Dharmendra is no longer among us.
The actor was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and was discharged on November 12. Since then, he was undergoing treatment at home. The family had given an update that he was recovering, but an ambulance was spotted outside Dharmendra's residence. His daughter Esha Deol was also seen at the house. As soon as this news broke, everyone was shocked. People started praying for the actor's health once again.
Security has also been increased outside Dharmendra's residence. Videos from Dharmendra's house are continuously surfacing on social media. Not only this, fans have started expressing concern in the comment sections. For those who are unaware, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital from October 31. Some time ago, news of his death had also surfaced, after which his daughter and wife had put a stop to all such reports, stating that he was healthy and recovering. Now, some videos from the crematorium are also emerging.
Source: IANS
