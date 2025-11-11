Dharmendra Update: Esha Deol Refutes Death Rumours

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital 11 days ago for a routine check-up. However, from 10 November, his condition reportedly worsened, and he was placed on a ventilator. Later that evening, actress Hema Malini took to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and concern, confirming that the 89-year-old “He-Man” was gradually recovering. By evening, his son Sunny Deol, daughter Esha Deol, daughter-in-law, and other family members had arrived at Breach Candy Hospital.