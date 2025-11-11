Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Dharmendra Update: Esha Deol Refutes Death Rumours

Dharmendra News: After Death Rumours, Daughter Esha Deol Shares Major Update on Her Father.

Mumbai

Nov 11, 2025

Dharmendra Dies at 89

On Tuesday morning, several media websites and channels reported the death of actor Dharmendra. However, his daughter Esha Deol refuted the claims in an Instagram post, clarifying that her father is alive and in a stable condition.

Esha Deol’s Post
This morning, on 11 November, a heartbreaking report surfaced from the film industry claiming that Bollywood’s “He-Man”, Dharmendra, had passed away at the age of 89. The news quickly spread across social media, creating a wave of shock and sadness. However, Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter, Esha Deol, has now shared a post clarifying that her father is perfectly healthy.

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital 11 days ago for a routine check-up. However, from 10 November, his condition reportedly worsened, and he was placed on a ventilator. Later that evening, actress Hema Malini took to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and concern, confirming that the 89-year-old “He-Man” was gradually recovering. By evening, his son Sunny Deol, daughter Esha Deol, daughter-in-law, and other family members had arrived at Breach Candy Hospital.

