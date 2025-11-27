Dharmendra Prayer Meet Latest Update: Big Stars of Film Industry Arrive to Pay Tribute to ‘He-Man’

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra Prayer Meet Latest Updates: The 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra, bid farewell to the world on November 24th, leaving behind a void. The entire film industry and his millions of fans are in mourning following the veteran actor's demise. The Deol family organised a prayer meet for Dharmendra on Thursday, November 27th, at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, where prominent personalities from the film fraternity and the nation are arriving to pay their respects. Dharmendra's prayer meet is being held, with dignitaries from the film world and the country gathering to offer tributes.
On this sad occasion, a congregation of legendary stars from the film industry, close family members, relatives, and friends has begun to gather. The Deol family appears to be immersed in this profound grief and emptiness, with Dharmendra's countless memories serving as their sole solace.
Every major name from Bollywood attended Dharmendra's prayer meet. From veteran artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Prem Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha, and Salim Khan, to stars from every generation of the industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Saira Banu, and Asha Parekh.
The entire Bollywood community came together to share the grief of the Deol family and to pay their heartfelt tribute to ‘Dharam Paaji’. Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, also expressed her emptiness on social media and shared several emotional notes and pictures with her husband, reflecting her deep sorrow. Let us tell you, Dharmendra was not just an actor but a great personality who ruled millions of hearts. He had countless admirers and true friends, and his legacy will live on forever.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending
Dharmendra Latest News