Dharmendra Returns Home After Hospitalisation, Deol Family Shares Health Update and Treatment Plans

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital: Bollywood was abuzz with rumours of Dharmendra's demise on Tuesday morning, but his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini later clarified that the veteran actor was healthy and recovering. They urged the public not to spread false news. While fans breathed a sigh of relief after this clarification, Wednesday morning brought more good news. Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7 AM, and his younger son, Bobby Deol, took him home. Following this, Sunny Deol's team issued a statement providing details about Dharmendra's treatment and health.
Sunny Deol's team released a statement regarding Dharmendra, saying, "Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will now be treated at home. We appeal to the media and the public not to speculate and to respect the family's privacy at this time. We appreciate your love, prayers, and wishes for his health, recovery, and long life." This news has delighted Dharmendra's fans, who are praying for their favourite actor's speedy recovery.
A doctor from Breach Candy Hospital also informed PTI, "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7 AM. The family has decided to continue his treatment at home." Dharmendra will now receive complete care at home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Earlier, on Tuesday, when rumours of Dharmendra's death circulated, his daughter Esha Deol condemned the false reports, stating, "My father is stable and recovering well. We request everyone to respect our family's privacy. Thank you for your prayers for his speedy recovery."
