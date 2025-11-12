Dharmendra Returns Home After Hospitalisation, Deol Family Shares Health Update and Treatment Plans

Sunny Deol's team released a statement regarding Dharmendra, saying, "Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will now be treated at home. We appeal to the media and the public not to speculate and to respect the family's privacy at this time. We appreciate your love, prayers, and wishes for his health, recovery, and long life." This news has delighted Dharmendra's fans, who are praying for their favourite actor's speedy recovery.