Dharmendra’s ₹450 Crore Property: Sunny Deol Clarifies if Hema Malini’s Daughters Will Get a Share

Dharmendra with Family (Image: Patrika)
Sunny Deol On Property: It has been over a week since Dharmendra's passing, but the pain of his departure still resides in the hearts of fans and family. Dharmendra has left behind a property worth ₹450 crore. In this context, several questions are now arising regarding his will. Dharmendra had two families: his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their four children, Sunny, Bobby, Ajita, and Vijeta; and his second wife, Hema Malini, and their two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. He also has 13 grandchildren.
Hema Malini and her daughters were not invited to Dharmendra's prayer meet. This has brought family differences to the forefront. Following Dharmendra's death, questions are being raised about how and to whom the actor's property will be distributed. Will Hema Malini and her two daughters receive a share?
This has led to widespread speculation on social media. A close source to the Deol family has made a significant revelation, stating that despite reports of family discord, Sunny Deol has said that his sisters, Esha and Ahana, will also receive their full share of the property. The Deol family source further added that Sunny Deol does not want Esha and Ahana to be deprived of their rightful share, and it was Dharmendra's wish that all his children receive their due.
It is noteworthy that ever since Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital and returned home, neither Hema Malini nor Esha or Ahana Deol have been seen visiting Dharmendra's residence. The actor was in a critical condition in his final moments. Despite this, his second family did not visit him. The major reason now coming to light is that Hema Malini, in their 45 years of marriage, never visited Dharmendra's home where he lived with his first wife and children.
It is being said that Hema Malini could not even get a last glimpse of her husband, nor could she meet him in his final moments. Dharmendra owned a large property in Lonavala, a big farmhouse, a large bungalow in Juhu, Sunny Sounds Studio, and Vijeta Film Production Company. He also had some restaurants and considerable land in his name.
In this situation, people are raising many questions on social media, but it is difficult to say anything definitive at this moment. However, Dharmendra deeply loved both his families and always treated both his wives equally. He passed away on November 24 at his residence. He had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital. After recovering, he returned home, but his health suddenly deteriorated, and he bid farewell to the world.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending