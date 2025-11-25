Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

When Dharmendra Opened His Heart: The Emotional Post He Wrote for Hema Malini and Children

Veteran actor Dharmendra breathed his last at his Juhu residence on November 24. Since the actor's demise, various anecdotes from his life have been surfacing. Here is one such story that we are bringing to you.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

(Image: dreamgirlhemamalini)

Dharmendra's Emotional Post: Bollywood's strongest hero, also known as He-Man, Dharmendra, breathed his last at his Juhu residence in Mumbai on November 24th, surrounded by his family. With his passing, the Hindi film industry has lost another star. Dharmendra's demise has saddened every cinema lover. His close friends and fans are sharing their memories and anecdotes on social media. We are about to recount one such incident – a story about an emotional post Dharmendra wrote for Hema Malini.

Esha Deol Posted for her Father Dharmendra

Bollywood actress Esha Deol often shares throwback pictures from her childhood on her social media accounts. She once shared a photo with her father, Dharmendra. In the picture, Esha Deol is very young and is seen with her father. Dharmendra is lying on a sofa in the photo, and Esha, dressed in a pink outfit, is posing playfully behind him.

In her post, Esha also mentioned that this photo was taken during an outdoor shooting for one of his films in the 80s. Esha captioned the photo: "I never understood why I could never keep a straight face in photos as a child. Perhaps it's the drama queen in me. This picture is from an outdoor shoot with my darling father in the 80s."

Dharmendra's Emotional Post for Hema and Both Daughters

Around the same time as Esha’s post, Dharmendra also shared an emotional post on social media, in which he apologized to his wife Hema and daughters Esha and Ahana. In this post, he apologized for not being able to meet Hema and his daughters. Dharmendra wrote in the post, ‘Esha, Ahana, Hema, and all my beloved children… along with Takhtani (Esha Deol’s ex-husband) and Vohra (Ahana’s husband), I love you all and deeply respect each one of you… My age and illness are weighing heavily on me. I could have spoken to you personally… but…

It is worth mentioning that Dharmendra had been unwell for several days and was being admitted to the hospital from time to time. On November 12, he was shifted home from the hospital after showing signs of improvement, and his treatment was continuing at home. However, this past Monday, November 24, he passed away. For your information, he was going to celebrate his 90th birthday on the upcoming December 8, and the family had already begun extensive preparations for it.

According to reports, a peace prayer (Shanti Path) will be held at Dharmendra’s residence on the upcoming 27th of November.

Bollywood

Entertainment

