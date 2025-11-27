Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet: Date, Location, and Timing Revealed

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra Prayer Meet: The demise of Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra, has cast a pall of grief across the nation. Fans and friends alike cannot stop praising the actor, and stories and anecdotes related to him are continuously emerging. Dharmendra bid farewell to the world on Monday, November 24. He passed away at the age of 89. In this time of sorrow, the Deol family has organised a prayer meet in remembrance of the late superstar. Let's find out the complete details...
While such an event is commonly referred to as a 'prayer meet', the family has given this event an emotional title, "Celebration of Life." This clearly indicates that the entire family wishes to remember his glorious life not with sadness, but as a celebration. In this regard, all the details regarding the date, venue, and time of the prayer meet have been released.
Friends and admirers of Dharmendra are informed that the tribute ceremony, named 'Celebration of Life', will be held today, Thursday, November 27, in the evening. According to the invitation, the event will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM.
This emotional evening has been organised at the Sea Side Lawn of Taj Lands End in Bandra. According to media reports, renowned singer Sonu Nigam will pay tribute to the late actor by singing some of his memorable songs at this prayer meet. Preparations for the prayer meet have also begun, with videos of which have surfaced.
Ever since the demise of Dharmendra Ji, the entire Bollywood fraternity has been visiting the Deol family's Juhu residence to express their condolences. In the past few days, many big names from Bollywood have visited the family. Stars such as Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, film producer Rakesh Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, veteran actress Asha Parekh, Karisma Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani visited his residence to pay tribute to their favourite veteran actor.
