Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet: Tears will well up watching these inside videos

It is believed that Hema Malini never interfered in the lives of Dharmendra’s first family and always maintained a respectful distance. This is why, even after 45 years of marriage, Hema Malini never visited Dharmendra’s house. For the same reason, she did not attend Sunny Deol’s son Karan’s wedding. Maintaining this respectful relationship, Hema Malini also stayed away from the prayer meet. There are also reports that Sunny Deol did not invite Hema Malini, which is why she did not attend.