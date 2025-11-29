Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet: Tears will well up watching these inside videos

A prayer meet was organised on November 27 in memory of Dharmendra. It was named 'Celebration of Life'. Now, videos from his prayer meet have surfaced, which are very emotional.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Dharmendra Prayer Meet Inside Video viral celebrity got emotional sunny deol not invited hema malini

Dharmendra Prayer Meet (Image: Patrika)

Dharmendra Prayer Meet Inside Video: Actor Dharmendra, who delivered many memorable films, passed away on November 24, 2025. The departure of the 'He-Man', who rose from the soil of Punjab to rule the silver screen for decades, has left a deep void in the hearts of millions of fans.

Although five days have passed since Dharmendra's demise, his absence has left a wound that is difficult to heal. In such times, Dharmendra's sons and family, suppressing their deep grief, bid farewell to their father by celebrating his life. A prayer meet was organised in his memory at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Media was not allowed entry into this event, but inside videos have now surfaced after the prayer meet, revealing deeply emotional moments.

Videos from Dharmendra's Prayer Meet Surface

The entire Bollywood fraternity turned up for Dharmendra's prayer meet, but details of what was happening inside remained undisclosed. However, some videos and pictures have now emerged, shared by the celebrities who were present. Watching these videos will bring tears to everyone's eyes, showcasing how Dharmendra Singh Deol's life and career were emotionally celebrated.

Organised by the Family, Hema Malini Kept Away

This prayer meet was organised by Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Surprisingly, Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, and her two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, were not present. They had organised a recitation of the Bhagavad Gita and bhajans at their home on the same day. Many celebrities, including Mahima Chaudhary, Boney Kapoor, and Madhu Shah, visited Hema Malini's home to offer condolences.

It is believed that Hema Malini never interfered in the lives of Dharmendra’s first family and always maintained a respectful distance. This is why, even after 45 years of marriage, Hema Malini never visited Dharmendra’s house. For the same reason, she did not attend Sunny Deol’s son Karan’s wedding. Maintaining this respectful relationship, Hema Malini also stayed away from the prayer meet. There are also reports that Sunny Deol did not invite Hema Malini, which is why she did not attend.

Sonu Nigam paid a musical tribute

Videos coming from the prayer meet show playback singer Sonu Nigam performing on stage and giving a musical tribute to Dharmendra. While he was singing, large screens in the background displayed memorable moments and pictures of Dharmendra with his family. The ground was completely packed during the prayer meet.

Large screens were placed at various spots in the ground, playing Dharmendra’s old songs and videos. A special poster was also put up, featuring a picture of Dharmendra from his younger days with the words “Celebration of Life” written on it.

These Celebrities Attended Prayer Meet

At this tribute gathering, the entire Bollywood fraternity, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, came together to remember Dharmendra. His charm, grace, and contribution to Indian cinema will always remain immortal.

Dharmendra had been unwell for the past few days. He was also admitted to the hospital, from where he returned home after recovering. However, on Monday, November 24, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he bid farewell to the world.

