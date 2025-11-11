Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dharmendra’s Pre-Hospitalisation Post Goes Viral

Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra is perfectly fine and is admitted to the hospital. Now, a post from before his admission is going viral, in which he is wishing for a long life from God.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Dharmendra Last Post

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)

Dharmendra Health Update: The industry was plunged into mourning when news broke of Dharmendra's demise. The news spread like wildfire on social media, but shortly after, the actor's daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini debunked all reports, stating that he is stable and recovering. Meanwhile, Hema Malini expressed her anger towards all media channels, reprimanding them and calling the false reports shameful. In this context, an Instagram video of Dharmendra from before he was admitted to the hospital is now going viral, in which he was seen praying.

Dharmendra's Post Goes Viral

Dharmendra is quite active on his Instagram. He often interacts with his fans and frequently shares his old photos or messages for them. This was the case some time ago as well. On October 2nd, on the occasion of Dussehra, Dharmendra shared a video of himself sitting in a car with fans gathered around him, wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra.

Dharmendra Wished His Fans

Dharmendra had said, "Happy Dussehra to all brothers, sisters, and children. May God grant you a long life, good health, and happiness. Remain virtuous, and prosperity will follow." Now, fans are commenting on this post, praying for the actor's long life and appealing to people not to spread false news of his demise.

Dharmendra is Admitted to Hospital

Dharmendra appears perfectly fit in this video. This video is only about a month old. However, due to ill health, the actor has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His entire family visited him at the hospital on Tuesday morning, and the entire industry and the nation are praying for Dharmendra's speedy recovery.

Bollywood

Entertainment

