Dharmendra’s Pre-Hospitalisation Post Goes Viral

Dharmendra Health Update: The industry was plunged into mourning when news broke of Dharmendra's demise. The news spread like wildfire on social media, but shortly after, the actor's daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini debunked all reports, stating that he is stable and recovering. Meanwhile, Hema Malini expressed her anger towards all media channels, reprimanding them and calling the false reports shameful. In this context, an Instagram video of Dharmendra from before he was admitted to the hospital is now going viral, in which he was seen praying.