Dharmendra's Unreleased Film: Poster Surfaces After 39 Years, Actor Seen Shirtless

Dharmendra News: Fans are praying for superstar Dharmendra and wishing him good health. The 89-year-old actor's condition remains critical. Recently, there were reports of his demise, which were refuted by his daughter and wife, who stated that the actor was recovering. The entire industry is concerned about Dharmendra. In this context, Anil Sharma, the director of the film 'Gadar', has posted about a film starring Dharmendra that never made it to the big screen. The film was titled 'Sher'.
Anil Sharma, who is both a director and a writer, shared a story and a poster of Dharmendra's 1986 film 'Sher' on his social media account. The poster features Dharmendra shirtless, holding a gun in an action-hero pose. In the caption, Anil Sharma reminisced about the film, writing, "The film 'Sher', made in 1986, was produced by an Indian and a foreign producer. It was a spy film, a James Bond-like character for Dharam Ji."
Anil Sharma further wrote, "It was supposed to be shot abroad, but we shot some action scenes and a song composed by LP on a set in Mumbai. I still remember how captivating Dharam Ji's style was in this film. This film of Dharmendra was on a different level for any Bollywood actor of that era."
It is worth noting that the shooting of the film 'Sher' had begun, but the film was never released. Anil Sharma himself directed this film, but the reason for its discontinuation has not been revealed. Subsequently, in 1987, Anil Sharma collaborated with Dharmendra again for the film 'Hukumat', which proved to be a hit. Besides Dharmendra, the film also featured actors like Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Shammi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Goga Kapoor, and Guddi Maruti.
