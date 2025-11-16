Dharmendra's Unreleased Film: Poster Surfaces After 39 Years, Actor Seen Shirtless

Dharmendra News: Fans are praying for superstar Dharmendra and wishing him good health. The 89-year-old actor's condition remains critical. Recently, there were reports of his demise, which were refuted by his daughter and wife, who stated that the actor was recovering. The entire industry is concerned about Dharmendra. In this context, Anil Sharma, the director of the film 'Gadar', has posted about a film starring Dharmendra that never made it to the big screen. The film was titled 'Sher'.