'Dhurandar' Storm Blows Away Kapil Sharma's Film, Enters ₹700 Crore Race

Dhurandhar (Image: X)
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: The film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in cinemas on December 5. 13 days have passed since the film's release, but its earning momentum has not slowed down. 'Dhurandhar' has entered the race for ₹700 crore. In its wake, Kapil Sharma's film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' has been swept away. Although this film arrived in theatres 7 days after 'Dhurandhar', on December 12, Kapil Sharma's comedy film has fared poorly. Let's now look at the net collection of both films.
‘Dhurandhar’ is creating waves at the box office, breaking records. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹25.50 crore on its 13th day, taking its total collection in India to ₹437.25 crore. Talking about the worldwide collection, the film has entered the ₹700 crore race. The film's worldwide collection stands at ₹639 crore.
Meanwhile, 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' has managed to earn only ₹10 crore in 6 days. The film collected just ₹75 lakh on its sixth day.
|Day
|Collection (in Crores INR)
|First Day
|1.85 Crore
|Second Day
|2.5 Crore
|Third Day
|2.9 Crore
|Fourth Day
|0.90 Crore
|Fifth Day
|1.1 Crore
Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ is creating a sensation at the box office. No film seems to be able to stand against Dhurandhar. In this context, the question arises: will the upcoming movie ‘Ikkis’ flop like Kapil Sharma's ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’, or will it halt the momentum of ‘Dhurandhar’? Only time will tell.
News broke yesterday that the film's makers have postponed the release date. The film was initially scheduled to release on December 25, but now reports suggest it will be released on the New Year, January 1, 2026. Netizens are speculating that the makers have pushed the date due to fear of 'Dhurandhar'.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending