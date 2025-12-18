'Dhurandar' Storm Blows Away Kapil Sharma's Film, Enters ₹700 Crore Race

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection ​D​ay 13: The film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in cinemas on December 5. 13 days have passed since the film's release, but its earning momentum has not slowed down. 'Dhurandhar' has entered the race for ₹700 crore. In its wake, Kapil Sharma's film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' has been swept away. Although this film arrived in theatres 7 days after 'Dhurandhar', on December 12, Kapil Sharma's comedy film has fared poorly. Let's now look at the net collection of both films.