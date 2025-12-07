'Dhurandhar' Becomes Box Office Baahubali, Film Continues to Face Controversy After Earning Over ₹70 Crore

Not only this, the film also tells the story of a gangster, showcasing the depth of Pakistan's underworld network. The most surprising scene is that Hamza (Ranveer Singh), the spy sent by Sanyal to infiltrate Pakistan's deep terrorist network, gradually fades into the background. Instead, crime kingpin Rahman Dacoit (Akshaye Khanna) takes centre stage, along with policeman Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt) and local politician Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi). These characters are based on real-life individuals and often deliver the most talked-about lines, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.