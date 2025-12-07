7 दिसंबर 2025,

रविवार

Bollywood

'Dhurandhar' Becomes Box Office Baahubali, Film Continues to Face Controversy After Earning Over ₹70 Crore

The film 'Dhurandhar' is being given the status of 'Baahubali' at the box office. This recently released film has proven to be a massive hit among audiences, making a powerful debut by earning over ₹70 crore on its opening day.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar (Source: X @JaipurDialogues)

Dhurandhar Propaganda: The most awaited spy thriller film 'Dhurandhar', starring Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Khanna, has been released at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is continuously making its mark at the box office. The film has crossed the ₹70 crore mark by the first weekend, which is considered a major success.

Film's Story

The story of the film 'Dhurandhar' is shown revolving around the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, where IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) tries to boost the morale of the passengers inside the plane. Along with this, the film begins with a scene that directly appears to incite religious and social differences, which happens when a Pakistani hijacker taunts Sanyal by calling him a 'coward Hindu'.

Following this, director Aditya Dhar deliberately brings up old issues to create an atmosphere of protest and conflict, with the aim of inciting and dividing. It is worth noting that the film's intentions are contained within the scope of a grand crime epic, where bloodshed is used to conceal fanaticism. The film is receiving a good response from the audience, but it is surrounded by controversy due to fanaticism and bloodshed.

A Major Part of the Story is Set in Pakistan

Not only this, the film also tells the story of a gangster, showcasing the depth of Pakistan's underworld network. The most surprising scene is that Hamza (Ranveer Singh), the spy sent by Sanyal to infiltrate Pakistan's deep terrorist network, gradually fades into the background. Instead, crime kingpin Rahman Dacoit (Akshaye Khanna) takes centre stage, along with policeman Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt) and local politician Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi). These characters are based on real-life individuals and often deliver the most talked-about lines, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

Director Aditya Dhar has skillfully showcased his craft and has a good understanding of audience preferences, as seen in the introduction scene of Akshaye Khanna, which, despite being simple, creates his aura. The Pakistani officials shown in the film are depicted celebrating the murder of innocents, which can be frightening to watch.

Published on:

07 Dec 2025 11:38 am

Bollywood

