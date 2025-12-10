10 December 2025,

Bollywood

‘Dhurandhar’ Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark in 5 Days, Shatters Records; How Other Films of the Year Performed

Ranveer Singh's recent release 'Dhurandhar' has earned tremendously in its first week, breaking all its records by crossing ₹150 crore in 5 days.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar (Image: X)

Dhurandhar: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's recent film 'Dhurandhar' has made a strong debut at the box office. Released on December 5, this spy-action film has earned a total of ₹152.75 crore in just 5 days and has registered its name in the list of successful films in the industry.

Crossed ₹150 Crore in 5 Days

According to sacnilk, the film has earned ₹126.25 Cr in India Net Collection and ₹193 Cr in Worldwide Collection. Critics and fans alike have highly praised Ranveer Singh's energetic performance and the work of the entire cast. Furthermore, its aggressive marketing and thrilling action sequences are considered major reasons for its success, and the film's genre has gained good traction in multiplexes as well as smaller towns.

Film director Aditya Dhar has showcased his craft with great skill and has understood the audience's preferences well, such as the introduction scene of Akshaye Khanna in the film, which, despite being simple, builds his aura. The film depicts Pakistani officials celebrating the murder of innocents, which can be frightening to watch. The story of the film 'Dhurandhar' revolves around the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, where IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) tries to boost the morale of passengers inside the plane, a scene that is very dangerous.

Know How the Rest of the Year's Films Performed

'Dhurandhar' has surpassed the initial figures of several films like Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' (₹112.75 crore), Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' (₹109.83 crore), and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' (₹134 crore) in its first five days alone. Trade experts now believe that if this current pace is maintained, the film could have a long run.

Considering the film's financial trend and audience response, it is expected that the makers have plans for a sequel or a second part, which is anticipated to be released by March 2026.

Entertainment

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 12:55 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Dhurandhar' Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark in 5 Days, Shatters Records; How Other Films of the Year Performed

