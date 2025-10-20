Diljit Dosanjh's New Song Lands Amidst Controversy, Manushi Chhillar Also in Spotlight

It is noteworthy that as soon as this scene went viral on Reddit, users started trolling Diljit Dosanjh and Manushi heavily for this scene. One user commented, 'This is perhaps one of the worst music videos ever seen.' Another user wrote, 'This is very bad and completely unnecessary. Yoga classes are one of the safest spaces for some women, and they are sexualising them too.' Along with this, another user said, 'What are the choreographers smoking these days?'