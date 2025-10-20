Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh's New Song Lands Amidst Controversy, Manushi Chhillar Also in Spotlight

The recently released new song by Diljit Dosanjh has sparked considerable discussion and controversy among people. Many reactions are being seen on social media regarding this song…

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 20, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh का नया गाना फसा विवादों के बीच, मानुषी का नाम भी आया सुर्खियों में

Diljit Dosanjh (Image: X)

Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has released his new song 'Kufar'. This song is from his album 'G.O.A.T.', which was released on October 14. Actress Manushi Chhillar has a cameo in this song, but due to some scenes featuring Manushi in this song, she is facing a lot of controversial criticism on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh's new song gets embroiled in controversy

It is noteworthy that in the video, Manushi is seen doing yoga with some background dancers, but fans believe that she is sexualising yoga, and hence this scene is being disliked. Manushi is wearing a pink lace jumpsuit and feathered boots while doing yoga. In the video, she is performing several yoga poses, including leg raises and a balancing pose on one leg.

Manushi's name also in the spotlight

It is noteworthy that as soon as this scene went viral on Reddit, users started trolling Diljit Dosanjh and Manushi heavily for this scene. One user commented, 'This is perhaps one of the worst music videos ever seen.' Another user wrote, 'This is very bad and completely unnecessary. Yoga classes are one of the safest spaces for some women, and they are sexualising them too.' Along with this, another user said, 'What are the choreographers smoking these days?'

It is noteworthy that fans expressed disappointment and also questioned how such choreography made it to the final cut. Currently, there has been no reaction from Diljit Dosanjh and Manushi Chhillar on this entire matter.

