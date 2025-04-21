scriptDisha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, has rescued a child, and the video of the incident is going viral.

Apr 21, 2025 / 10:44 am

Patrika Desk

Disha Patani Sister Khushboo Patani Saves Child In Bareilly

खुशबू पाटनी ने किया मासूम बच्ची का रेस्क्यू

Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Patani Video: Bollywood’s fitness queen, Disha Patani, is in the headlines not for a film, but for her sister, Khushboo. Khushboo’s recent act has been widely praised on social media. She saved the life of an innocent child, an act of kindness that has garnered widespread appreciation. A video surfaced showing Khushboo with a child who was found in a dark room, lying on the ground. The child had swollen lips and significant facial injuries. Khushboo Patani rescued the innocent child. Users are showering love and praise on her for this video. Meanwhile, the child’s identity has been revealed, along with details about her parents.

Khushboo Patani Saves Child in Bareilly

Khushboo Patani, 33, is a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army and the elder sister of actress Disha Patani. Active on social media, she shared a video on Instagram explaining how she rescued a young girl found abandoned behind her house. Khushboo appealed to the public for help, sharing the child’s video and pleading with her parents to come forward. A subsequent video shows that the child’s parents have been found, but appear to be negligent; the child’s father didn’t even visit her. The child’s name is Inayat. Khushboo stated she would share further details soon, expressing her distress at the parents’ abandonment of their child.

Khushboo Reveals Child’s Identity

Khushboo further explained, “This entire case stems from poverty. The child’s mother is from Bihar and came here after marriage. Her husband never saw her after the child’s birth. However, the child is now very happy to be reunited with her mother and is with her.” Social media users commented, with one writing, “A soldier is always on duty. Salute to you, Ma’am.” Bhumi Pednekar (भूमि पेडनेकर) commented, “May God keep his grace on her and you.” A fan wrote that even though she has retired from the army, she will always remain a soldier of the nation.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

in 3 hours

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

Cricket News

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

in 3 hours

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

Education News

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

11 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh Prepares to Run Two Metro Trains in Opposite Directions

News Bulletin

Madhya Pradesh Prepares to Run Two Metro Trains in Opposite Directions

in 3 hours

Latest Bollywood

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

Bollywood

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

in 5 hours

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

Bollywood

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

11 hours ago

Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller Shelved

Bollywood

Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller Shelved

in 1 hour

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

18 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

बॉलीवुड

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

in 5 hours

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

बॉलीवुड

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

in 5 hours

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

बॉलीवुड

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

11 hours ago

Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller Shelved

बॉलीवुड

Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller Shelved

in 1 hour

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

बॉलीवुड

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.