Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

Khushboo Patani Saves Child in Bareilly Khushboo Patani, 33, is a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army and the elder sister of actress Disha Patani. Active on social media, she shared a video on Instagram explaining how she rescued a young girl found abandoned behind her house. Khushboo appealed to the public for help, sharing the child’s video and pleading with her parents to come forward. A subsequent video shows that the child’s parents have been found, but appear to be negligent; the child’s father didn’t even visit her. The child’s name is Inayat. Khushboo stated she would share further details soon, expressing her distress at the parents’ abandonment of their child.

Khushboo Reveals Child's Identity Khushboo further explained, "This entire case stems from poverty. The child's mother is from Bihar and came here after marriage. Her husband never saw her after the child's birth. However, the child is now very happy to be reunited with her mother and is with her." Social media users commented, with one writing, "A soldier is always on duty. Salute to you, Ma'am." Bhumi Pednekar (भूमि पेडनेकर) commented, "May God keep his grace on her and you." A fan wrote that even though she has retired from the army, she will always remain a soldier of the nation.