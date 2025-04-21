Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Patani Video: Bollywood’s fitness queen, Disha Patani, is in the headlines not for a film, but for her sister, Khushboo. Khushboo’s recent act has been widely praised on social media. She saved the life of an innocent child, an act of kindness that has garnered widespread appreciation. A video surfaced showing Khushboo with a child who was found in a dark room, lying on the ground. The child had swollen lips and significant facial injuries. Khushboo Patani rescued the innocent child. Users are showering love and praise on her for this video. Meanwhile, the child’s identity has been revealed, along with details about her parents.
Khushboo Patani Saves Child in Bareilly
Khushboo Patani, 33, is a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army and the elder sister of actress Disha Patani. Active on social media, she shared a video on Instagram explaining how she rescued a young girl found abandoned behind her house. Khushboo appealed to the public for help, sharing the child’s video and pleading with her parents to come forward. A subsequent video shows that the child’s parents have been found, but appear to be negligent; the child’s father didn’t even visit her. The child’s name is Inayat. Khushboo stated she would share further details soon, expressing her distress at the parents’ abandonment of their child.
Khushboo Reveals Child’s Identity
Khushboo further explained, “This entire case stems from poverty. The child’s mother is from Bihar and came here after marriage. Her husband never saw her after the child’s birth. However, the child is now very happy to be reunited with her mother and is with her.” Social media users commented, with one writing, “A soldier is always on duty. Salute to you, Ma’am.” Bhumi Pednekar (भूमि पेडनेकर) commented, “May God keep his grace on her and you.” A fan wrote that even though she has retired from the army, she will always remain a soldier of the nation.