Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh's 'Ek Chatur Naar' Trailer Released

‘Ek Chatur Naar’ Trailer Released: The makers have released the explosive trailer of Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming film, ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ , a film full of comedy, thrill, and emotion.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

For those who enjoy a potent mix of crime-thriller and romance, the wait is over. The explosive trailer for Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh's new film, Ek Chatur Naar, has been released and is receiving significant positive feedback from viewers. The trailer was released by T-Series on their YouTube channel and Divya Khosla Kumar also shared it on her Instagram account.

The trailer begins with simple yet profound observations. Divya's voiceover states: “Every city has two types of settlements. One by the river, and the other by the drain. Those by the river get many opportunities, but those by the drain make the most of whatever they find.”

Intense Suspense in the Trailer

The trailer then showcases Divya in various roles. At one point, she's a housemaid sweeping and mopping; in another, she's a waitress serving drinks in a restaurant. Throughout these scenes, Divya's voiceover continues: “What can we say about ourselves? We're at the peak of poverty, no steady job, no decent work… and then there's the separate squad of creditors.”

As the trailer progresses, the narrative takes a twist. Neil Nitin Mukesh enters the scene as Abhishek Verma, a wealthy and stylish businessman. He's a director at a consultant fund, and a mistake throws his life into turmoil. Due to a friend of Divya's, a private video of Abhishek Verma is accidentally recorded on her phone, which she then decides to use to her advantage.

Demanding ₹2 Crore for the Video

Divya resorts to blackmail, demanding ₹2 crore for the video. Abhishek, who considers himself incredibly shrewd, decides to seek police assistance. Then begins the real game—a battle of wits and a direct confrontation.

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 04:30 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh's 'Ek Chatur Naar' Trailer Released
