Bollywood

Doctors Monitoring Amitabh Bachchan's Health Following Discomfort

Amitabh Bachchan is once again concerned about his advancing age. Doctors are now monitoring his health. Let's find out what has happened to Big B...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan Blog
Amitabh Bachchan (Image: Patrika)

Amitabh Bachchan Blog: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 82, and he has shared his struggles with his fans. He has openly discussed the challenges and difficulties that come with aging, describing how everyday tasks, once effortlessly performed, now require significantly more care and effort. This honest revelation has become an inspiration to millions of his fans. He also mentioned that his health is now under the care of doctors.

Amitabh Bachchan Discusses the Challenges of Old Age

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he now finds it difficult to put on his trousers. His doctors advised him, “Mr. Bachchan, please sit down to put on your trousers, not while standing, otherwise you might fall.” Amitabh Bachchan further stated, “I used to laugh at this, but now I understand they were right. Tasks that were once done without a second thought now require a specific method. Handrails are needed throughout the house for support, as even bending down to pick up a small piece of paper is no longer as effortless as it once was.”

Amitabh Bachchan's Health Under Medical Supervision

Amitabh further wrote, “My daily routine is now dictated by doctors' prescriptions and necessary tasks. Pranayama, light yoga, and maintaining balance have become extremely important. Even a single day's difference impacts my body's mobility and pain levels.”

Amitabh on the Difference Between Youth and Old Age

Acknowledging the problems associated with aging, Amitabh said, “Your mind urges you, ‘Come on, do it.’ But then you realise it’s not that easy anymore. The pace of work slows down. This happens to everyone. From birth, we begin our downward journey. Challenges are easily overcome in youth, but as we age, we have to apply the brakes to life's vehicle to avoid collisions.”

Amitabh Bachchan's Daughter Monitors His Health

Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned that his daughter, Shweta, has made him aware of this reality. This revelation from Amitabh Bachchan shows that despite his age, his enthusiasm and zest for life remain. Big B is currently busy shooting for the new season of his popular show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Amitabh Bachchan's blog post has left his fans both surprised and concerned. While some are trolling him, many others are worried about their favourite actor's health.

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 12:23 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Doctors Monitoring Amitabh Bachchan's Health Following Discomfort
