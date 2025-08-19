Doctors Monitoring Amitabh Bachchan's Health Following Discomfort

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he now finds it difficult to put on his trousers. His doctors advised him, “Mr. Bachchan, please sit down to put on your trousers, not while standing, otherwise you might fall.” Amitabh Bachchan further stated, “I used to laugh at this, but now I understand they were right. Tasks that were once done without a second thought now require a specific method. Handrails are needed throughout the house for support, as even bending down to pick up a small piece of paper is no longer as effortless as it once was.”