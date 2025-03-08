scriptDon 3: Kiara Advani Out, New Actress Rumoured to Star Opposite Ranveer Singh | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Don 3: Kiara Advani Out, New Actress Rumoured to Star Opposite Ranveer Singh

Kiara Advani will no longer be a part of Don 3. A new actress is expected to replace her alongside Ranveer Singh, and fans are excited after hearing the name.

MumbaiMar 08, 2025 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

Don 3 this new heroine

Don 3 Update: News is coming in about a major change in the actress of ‘Don 3’. Kiara Advani has opted out of ‘Don 3’ due to her pregnancy. She will no longer be a part of the film. Discussions are now underway regarding which actress might replace her. One actress’s name is at the top of the list; while it’s not official yet, this famous actress may well be chosen for the role.

This Actress Could Replace Kiara in ‘Don 3’ (Don 3 New Heroine)

Filming for ‘Don 3’ is scheduled to begin this month, but Kiara Advani’s departure has initiated a search for a new actress. Kiara Advani is four months pregnant, which is why she has declined the film. The film’s makers have also confirmed this. The actress who could replace Kiara Advani is none other than Kriti Sanon. Fans have suggested this name to the makers. Fans want to see Kriti Sanon’s romance with Ranveer Singh in the film. Besides Kriti, fans have also suggested several other names. It remains to be seen whom the makers choose for the leading lady of Don 3.

Vikrant to Play Villain in Don 3 (Don 3 Update)

It should be noted that Ranveer Singh will play the lead role in Don 3. In this film, Vikrant Massey will be seen in a unique villainous role. A spectacular clash between Vikrant Massey and Ranveer Singh is expected. Filming will begin soon, and Don 3 will hit theatres next year.

