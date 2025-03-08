Don 3: Kiara Advani Out, New Actress Rumoured to Star Opposite Ranveer Singh

This Actress Could Replace Kiara in ‘Don 3’ (Don 3 New Heroine) Filming for ‘Don 3’ is scheduled to begin this month, but Kiara Advani’s departure has initiated a search for a new actress. Kiara Advani is four months pregnant, which is why she has declined the film. The film’s makers have also confirmed this. The actress who could replace Kiara Advani is none other than Kriti Sanon. Fans have suggested this name to the makers. Fans want to see Kriti Sanon’s romance with Ranveer Singh in the film. Besides Kriti, fans have also suggested several other names. It remains to be seen whom the makers choose for the leading lady of Don 3.

Vikrant to Play Villain in Don 3 (Don 3 Update) It should be noted that Ranveer Singh will play the lead role in Don 3. In this film, Vikrant Massey will be seen in a unique villainous role. A spectacular clash between Vikrant Massey and Ranveer Singh is expected. Filming will begin soon, and Don 3 will hit theatres next year. It should be noted that Ranveer Singh will play the lead role in Don 3. In this film, Vikrant Massey will be seen in a unique villainous role. A spectacular clash between Vikrant Massey and Ranveer Singh is expected. Filming will begin soon, and Don 3 will hit theatres next year.