Don't Miss These Blockbuster Films Releasing in November

Movies (Image: Patrika)
November 2025 Movie Releases: November is set to be a festive month for cinema lovers. This month, a host of films across genres like action, romance, horror, comedy, and thriller are ready to hit the screens. Expect twists in the storyline, gripping climaxes, and powerful star casts. The box office is all set for a full dose of entertainment. Let's find out what's releasing on which date…
The month will kick off with ‘Haq Se’. This film is an emotional drama with a hidden social message. It is inspired by the historic ‘Shah Bano vs. Ahmed Khan case’ of 1985, a case that wrote a new chapter in the direction of women's rights and social justice.
In the film, Yami Gautam will be seen playing the role of a strong woman, ‘Shah Bano’, who fights the entire society for her dignity and rights. Emraan Hashmi plays her husband, ‘Mohammed Ahmed Khan’.
The film features a strong cast including Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, and Asim Hattangady, who play pivotal roles and add depth to the narrative. Most interestingly, the story of ‘Haq’ is inspired by journalist Jigna Vora's book ‘Bano: Beware of Him’. The film will be released in cinemas on November 7.
A double treat is set to hit theatres on November 14. First up, Ajay Devgn’s “De De Pyaar De 2” will release, offering an entertaining mix of romance and drama. On the same day, “Hello Kaun”, a sweet romantic comedy, and “The Running Man”, a thrilling action-packed suspense film, will also hit the screens. In short, movie fans of every genre will have something special to enjoy on November 14.
November 21 is a treat for horror lovers — “Haunted: Ghosts of the Past 3D” brings a thrilling combination of fear and mystery.
Releasing alongside are “120 Bahadur,” “Gustakh Ishq,” and “Sisu: Road to Revenge,” each packed with a powerful blend of action, emotion, and suspense. On the same day, “Kashi to Kashmir” is also expected to hit select theatres.
The month will end on a cheerful and fun-filled note. “Zootopia 2” is making its return to the big screen — a film sure to delight both kids and adults alike. Alongside, “C” will also release, adding to the festive mood and spreading positive vibes this season.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending