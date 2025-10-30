Don't Miss These Blockbuster Films Releasing in November

A double treat is set to hit theatres on November 14. First up, Ajay Devgn’s “De De Pyaar De 2” will release, offering an entertaining mix of romance and drama. On the same day, “Hello Kaun”, a sweet romantic comedy, and “The Running Man”, a thrilling action-packed suspense film, will also hit the screens. In short, movie fans of every genre will have something special to enjoy on November 14.