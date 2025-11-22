Double Trouble for Shakti Kapoor: Shraddha Hurt on Set, Siddhanth Linked to ₹252 Crore Drug Probe

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was shooting for her new film 'Ekkta' after the success of 'Stree 2'. However, during the shoot, she sustained an injury to her toe, which led to the halt of the film's production. The film is a biopic of the famous Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. While shooting in Aundhewadi, near Nashik, Shraddha was performing a Lavani dance sequence. Due to wearing a heavy saree and jewellery, she lost her balance during a step, and the weight falling on her foot caused the injury.