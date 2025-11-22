Double Trouble for Shakti Kapoor: Shraddha Hurt on Set, Siddhanth Linked to ₹252 Crore Drug Probe

Shraddha and Siddhanth (Image: Instagram)
Bollywood News: The family of Shakti Kapoor is currently facing double trouble. On one hand, there are reports of Shraddha Kapoor getting injured during a shoot, and on the other hand, her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, has been named in a ₹252 crore drugs case.
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was shooting for her new film 'Ekkta' after the success of 'Stree 2'. However, during the shoot, she sustained an injury to her toe, which led to the halt of the film's production. The film is a biopic of the famous Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. While shooting in Aundhewadi, near Nashik, Shraddha was performing a Lavani dance sequence. Due to wearing a heavy saree and jewellery, she lost her balance during a step, and the weight falling on her foot caused the injury.
Regarding the ₹252 crore drugs case, news emerged yesterday, Friday, that the Anti-Narcotics Cell had summoned actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, for questioning on November 25. Officials stated that the arrested accused had named him during interrogation. This information is currently being fact-checked. Meanwhile, social media influencer Orry has also been summoned again to record his statement on November 26.
According to the investigation team, several shocking claims have surfaced during the months-long probe. Arrested accused Mohammed Salim and Mohammed Sohail Shaikh have claimed that they used to organise high-profile rave parties in Mumbai and Dubai, where many prominent personalities were seen, and drugs like mephedrone were supplied there.
In March 2024, an illegal mephedrone factory was busted in Sangli, from which 126 kg of drugs were recovered, valued at ₹252 crore in the international market. This factory is reportedly linked to the network of mafia Salim Dolla and his son Tahir Dolla.
