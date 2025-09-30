Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi to return in a gangster look after 18 years, 'Awarapan 2' sequel announced

Emraan Hashmi's brief but memorable role in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' garnered significant attention and immense praise. In such a scenario, the return of 'Awarapan 2' would be no less than a gift for his fans.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

18 साल बाद फिर इमरान हाशमी आएंगे गैंगस्टर लुक में, 'आवारापन 2' का सिक्वल हुआ अनाउंस

Emraan Hashmi (Image: X)

Emraan Hashmi is currently making headlines with his film 'They Call Him OG', starring South superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. It is worth noting that Pawan and Emraan's film is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Amidst all this, Emraan has delivered another piece of good news to his fans.

After nearly two decades, a love story that may not have set the box office on fire upon its release but has garnered a significant fan following over time, is now set to get a sequel. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has commenced shooting for the sequel of his cult film 'Awarapan'. The shooting for 'Awarapan 2' has begun in Bangkok, and it will feature Emraan alongside Disha Patani in the lead roles.

From Flop to Fan Favourite, Emraan Hashmi to Appear in a Gangster Look

You might recall that 'Awarapan', released in 2007, received positive reactions from fans but didn't perform exceptionally well at the box office. However, the film's music was a hit. Songs like 'Tera Mera Rishta' and 'Toh Phir Aao', sung by Mustafa Zahid, still feature in many playlists.

This film is considered one of Emraan Hashmi's best films, and the demand for its re-release has been steadily growing. It was an uncredited remake of the South Korean film 'A Bittersweet Life', in which Hashmi played a powerful gangster role. It is noteworthy that the direction of 'Awarapan 2' will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar, known for his successful films like 'Filmistaan' and 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

'Awarapan 2' Marks Emraan's Comeback

Emraan Hashmi is currently enjoying his recent success. His brief yet memorable role in 'The Bad Boys of Bollywood' garnered significant attention and earned him widespread praise. In this context, the return of 'Awarapan 2' is no less than a gift for his fans. It will be interesting to see if this sequel, arriving after nearly two decades, can maintain the magic of its predecessor and also make its mark at the box office.

