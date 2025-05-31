Top Five Entertainment News of The Day

Kartik’s video leaked Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan LEAKED Picture Kartik Aaryan has been in the news for quite some time now for his film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’. A video of Kartik has been leaked from the sets of the movie, which also features Ananya Panday. The movie will be released next year on Valentine’s Day. The film is directed by Samir Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar. Kartik Aaryan has been in the news for quite some time now for his film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’. A video of Kartik has been leaked from the sets of the movie, which also features Ananya Panday. The movie will be released next year on Valentine’s Day. The film is directed by Samir Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar.

Unseen scenes of ’12th Fail’ to be shared The official script of the film ’12th Fail’ will be released into the public domain. This step will help bring transparency to Indian cinema and understand the filmmaking process.

Public domain means that something, such as a book, song, film, or picture, is now free and accessible to everyone. This means anyone can use, copy, or share it without permission. It has no copyright.

Vikrant Massey said, “We are all very happy that the screenplay is now being shared with everyone. I hope that film enthusiasts will like it and understand how much hard work the entire team has put into making this film.”

Medha Shankar said, “I will never forget the day when I first held the script of ’12th Fail’ in my hands. There were more dialogues in the original scene, but the final scene included in the film seemed perfectly right and effective to them.”

'Rasavathi' nominated in five categories Arjun-Das-Rasavathi Director Sankumar's romantic crime drama 'Rasavathi' has been nominated in five categories in the international competition section of the Nice International Film Festival in France. The film stars Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles. Actor Arjun Das received the Best Actor award at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for this film. The film was selected from over 700 films. Critics have praised the film highly. The film won the Best Sound Design award at the London International Film Festival 2025.