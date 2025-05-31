scriptTop Five Entertainment News of The Day | Latest News | Patrika News
Top Five Entertainment News of The Day

Five Big Entertainment News Stories of the Day; Read them at a Glance!

May 31, 2025 / 05:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Entertainment Top 5 News: From TV and Bollywood to Hollywood, here are the top 5 entertainment news stories from yesterday and today:

Censor cuts for ‘Housefull 5’

Housefull 5
Housefull 5
Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Housefull 5’ will be released on 6 June. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. The censor board has advised the makers to make some changes to the film. The words ‘item’ and ‘haram’ have been replaced with suitable words. Three scenes have been removed from the film. A scene containing ‘suggestive scenes’ has been shortened by 2 seconds.

Kartik’s video leaked

Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan LEAKED Picture
Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan LEAKED Picture
Kartik Aaryan has been in the news for quite some time now for his film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’. A video of Kartik has been leaked from the sets of the movie, which also features Ananya Panday. The movie will be released next year on Valentine’s Day. The film is directed by Samir Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar.

Unseen scenes of ’12th Fail’ to be shared

The official script of the film ’12th Fail’ will be released into the public domain. This step will help bring transparency to Indian cinema and understand the filmmaking process.
Vikrant Massey 12th Fail
Vikrant Massey 12th Fail
Public domain means that something, such as a book, song, film, or picture, is now free and accessible to everyone. This means anyone can use, copy, or share it without permission. It has no copyright.
Vikrant Massey said, “We are all very happy that the screenplay is now being shared with everyone. I hope that film enthusiasts will like it and understand how much hard work the entire team has put into making this film.”
Medha Shankar said, “I will never forget the day when I first held the script of ’12th Fail’ in my hands. There were more dialogues in the original scene, but the final scene included in the film seemed perfectly right and effective to them.”

‘Rasavathi’ nominated in five categories

Arjun-Das-Rasavathi
Arjun-Das-Rasavathi
Director Sankumar’s romantic crime drama ‘Rasavathi’ has been nominated in five categories in the international competition section of the Nice International Film Festival in France. The film stars Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles. Actor Arjun Das received the Best Actor award at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for this film. The film was selected from over 700 films. Critics have praised the film highly. The film won the Best Sound Design award at the London International Film Festival 2025.

Disha Patani’s Hollywood entry

Disha-Patani-Hollywood-Debut
Disha-Patani-Hollywood-Debut
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is now set to make her Hollywood debut. She will be seen in the horror-action film ‘Holyguards’. Notably, the film is being directed by an Oscar-winning director.

