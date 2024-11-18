Famous actress Vaani Kapoor meets with an accident, collides with police car

Actress Vaani Kapoor’s Accident During Shooting Vaani Kapoor’s accident occurred on Sunday, November 17, in Jaipur’s Bapu Bazaar. It is reported that Vaani was shooting for her film when the accident happened. During the shooting, Vaani’s scooter collided directly with a police car, which caused concern among everyone present. Vaani’s new film, Abir Gulal, is about to release, and this accident occurred during the shooting of the film. According to media reports, the film’s shooting practice was going on, and Vaani was learning to ride a scooter. During the practice, Vaani’s scooter collided with a police car that was parked there.

Fawad Khan to Appear in Vaani Kapoor’s Film Abir Gulal It is worth mentioning that the shooting was halted for a while due to this incident. There was chaos, but when the entire team reached Vaani, they found her to be completely fine. Vaani Kapoor did not suffer any injuries in the accident. In the film Abir Gulal, Vaani Kapoor will be seen alongside Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Fawad is making a comeback to Bollywood after a long time.