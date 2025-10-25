Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Famous Singer Sachin Sanghvi Arrested After 19-Year-Old Alleges Sexual Assault

A young woman has levelled serious allegations against the famous singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi. According to her, the singer sexually exploited her under the pretext of offering work.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Sachin Sanghvi (Image: ANI)

Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment: A serious allegation has been levelled against the renowned Bollywood music composer and singer Sachin Sanghvi, sending shockwaves through the industry. On October 24, 2025, news broke that Sachin had been arrested by the police on charges of sexual harassment. However, he was granted bail within a few hours. The victim claims that the alleged incidents occurred under the pretext of opportunities in a music album and false promises of marriage.

Victim's Heartbreaking Statement

In her police complaint, the victim revealed that Sachin first contacted her via Instagram in February 2024. Their conversations progressed, they exchanged numbers, and Sachin invited her to his studio. There, he allegedly sexually exploited her multiple times, luring her with promises of marriage. Following this, the police promptly registered an FIR and arrested Sachin on October 23.

Lawyer's Strong Rebuttal

Sachin's lawyer, Aditya Mithe, has vehemently denied these allegations. In a statement to Hindustan Times, he said, "These allegations are completely baseless. The police took him into custody illegally, which is why he was granted bail immediately."

Sachin-Jigar: A Hit Machine Duo

This duo, making waves in Bollywood since 2009, has composed music for over 60 films. Starting with 'Faltu', their filmography includes blockbusters like 'Shaitan', 'Oh My God', 'ABCD', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Badlapur', 'Hindi Medium', 'Raabta', 'Stree', 'Bhediya', and 'Munjya'.

Recently, the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2' was a superhit, and their music is also featured in the Diwali release 'Thama' (starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna). Tracks like 'Param Sundari' have made them fan favourites. It remains to be seen what unfolds in this case.

Currently, Sachin himself has maintained silence on the matter, and his Instagram account has been deactivated. Partner Jigar Saraiya has also not issued any reaction.

Entertainment / Bollywood / Famous Singer Sachin Sanghvi Arrested After 19-Year-Old Alleges Sexual Assault

