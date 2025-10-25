Famous Singer Sachin Sanghvi Arrested After 19-Year-Old Alleges Sexual Assault

Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment: A serious allegation has been levelled against the renowned Bollywood music composer and singer Sachin Sanghvi, sending shockwaves through the industry. On October 24, 2025, news broke that Sachin had been arrested by the police on charges of sexual harassment. However, he was granted bail within a few hours. The victim claims that the alleged incidents occurred under the pretext of opportunities in a music album and false promises of marriage.