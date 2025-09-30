Farah Khan Breaks Silence on Rumours of Rift with Deepika Padukone

Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone (Image: X)
A discussion has recently intensified on social media that filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Deepika Padukone have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Fans have been speculating about this news. In fact, Farah had recently joked in one of her video blogs about Deepika's 8-hour work shift, which many users took as a sign of a rift between the two.
However, Farah Khan has now clarified these memes and rumours. In an interview, she stated that there is no issue of unfollowing each other on Instagram between her and Deepika. Farah also mentioned that they both made a promise during the shooting of 'Happy New Year' that they would never discuss anything on social media.
They generally communicate via messenger or phone, not on social media. Farah also said that her friendship with Deepika is very old and deep, and she met Deepika immediately after the birth of her daughter Dua. It is not necessary to share every moment on social media. The importance of relationships in real life is far greater than on social media.
In fact, giving a strong message to those spreading rumours, Farah revealed that she had faced social media trolling before, and the issue was that Karan Johar had ignored actor Ayush Sharma on the red carpet. She also refuted this false news, stating that she and Karan had met him before and she would get correct information via phone to avoid misunderstandings.
Farah said that such fake controversies not only harm her but also damage the relationships of others. It is better to talk about the right things and speak directly to others so that no one's feelings are hurt. Spreading rumours spoils relationships. It is worth noting that Farah Khan, who has worked with Deepika in films like 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Happy New Year', and Deepika's friendship remains strong even today. In this new social media debate, she has clarified that there is no bitterness between her and Deepika, and it is all a misunderstanding.
