Farah Khan Breaks Silence on Rumours of Rift with Deepika Padukone

Farah said that such fake controversies not only harm her but also damage the relationships of others. It is better to talk about the right things and speak directly to others so that no one's feelings are hurt. Spreading rumours spoils relationships. It is worth noting that Farah Khan, who has worked with Deepika in films like 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Happy New Year', and Deepika's friendship remains strong even today. In this new social media debate, she has clarified that there is no bitterness between her and Deepika, and it is all a misunderstanding.