Film Director Sanjay Chhel Falls Prey to Fraudsters; Case Filed

Sanjay Chhel: Shocking news has emerged from the entertainment world. Renowned film director and writer Sanjay Chhel has fallen victim to a scam. According to reports, unknown individuals defrauded him of approximately ₹99,989 using a fake RTO traffic fine. Upon realizing the fraud, the film director immediately filed a complaint with the Amboli police. Subsequently, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown individuals and launched an investigation.
According to the Amboli police in Mumbai, the incident took place on 4 July. Sanjay Chhel was at his residence in Kherwadi Society, Char Bangla, Andheri (West) when he received calls and messages from two unknown mobile numbers. The callers, posing as RTO officials, claimed a new traffic challan had been issued in his name. The fraudsters sent Sanjay Chhel a link related to the challan and pressured him to fill in the details immediately.
Under duress and confusion, Sanjay Chhel filled in the information as instructed via the link. Following this, ₹99,989 was fraudulently transferred from his bank account to an unknown account.
Based on filmmaker Sanjay Chhel’s complaint, a case has been registered on 29 August 2025 at the Amboli police station against unknown fraudsters under sections 318(4) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.
The Amboli police have stated that the cyber cell is assisting in the investigation. The police are gathering details of the mobile numbers and bank accounts to identify and apprehend the fraudsters.