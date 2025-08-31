Film Director Sanjay Chhel Falls Prey to Fraudsters; Case Filed

According to the Amboli police in Mumbai, the incident took place on 4 July. Sanjay Chhel was at his residence in Kherwadi Society, Char Bangla, Andheri (West) when he received calls and messages from two unknown mobile numbers. The callers, posing as RTO officials, claimed a new traffic challan had been issued in his name. The fraudsters sent Sanjay Chhel a link related to the challan and pressured him to fill in the details immediately.