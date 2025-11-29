Filmmaker Booked for FIR, Actress Alleges Serious Charges: Know the Full Story

Image: Freepik and Patrika
Actress Kiran Ahuja Cheated: Shocking news has emerged from the entertainment world. Actress Kiran Ahuja has filed a complaint with the police against film director Kawal Sharma. The actress alleges that Kawal Sharma defrauded her of ₹71.50 lakh by promising work in films and web series.
According to the complaint, Kawal Sharma, posing as a film and web series director, asked Kiran to invest. He assured her that the entire amount would be returned once the project commenced. Trusting him, Kiran gave him lakhs of rupees, but neither the project started nor was her money returned.
When the actress demanded her money back, the cheques issued by the producer also bounced. Distressed, she then registered a case at the Khar police station in Mumbai. The police have registered a fraud case based on the complaint and have begun an investigation.
Kiran Ahuja and Kawal Sharma had previously worked together on a film and several advertisements. According to the complaint, they first met in 2016 through a friend, where Kawal, claiming to be the owner of his Andheri-based company, spoke to Kiran about casting her in a serial. However, the actress declined the offer at that time. Seven years later, in 2023, they met again at an event. Kiran alleges that Kawal enticed her with a good return on an investment of ₹3 lakh. Upon reconnecting in 2024, she invested ₹71.50 lakh in the web series ‘Luck By Exchange’, but the money was not returned, and the cheques issued also bounced. Consequently, the distressed actress filed a complaint with the police.
This is not the first time Kawal Sharma has faced such allegations. Earlier, in July 2025, the Haldwani Kotwali Police had arrested Kawal Sharma in a cheque bounce case. However, he absconded after being granted bail.
It is noteworthy that the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Haldwani had sentenced him to 1 year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹51.10 lakh. Kawal Sharma has directed films such as 'Gunahon Ka Devta', 'Jeete Hain Shaan Se', 'Hiralal Pannalal', and 'Mar Mitenge'.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending