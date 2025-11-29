Filmmaker Booked for FIR, Actress Alleges Serious Charges: Know the Full Story

Kiran Ahuja and Kawal Sharma had previously worked together on a film and several advertisements. According to the complaint, they first met in 2016 through a friend, where Kawal, claiming to be the owner of his Andheri-based company, spoke to Kiran about casting her in a serial. However, the actress declined the offer at that time. Seven years later, in 2023, they met again at an event. Kiran alleges that Kawal enticed her with a good return on an investment of ₹3 lakh. Upon reconnecting in 2024, she invested ₹71.50 lakh in the web series ‘Luck By Exchange’, but the money was not returned, and the cheques issued also bounced. Consequently, the distressed actress filed a complaint with the police.