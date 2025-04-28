Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

scriptFilmmaker Hansal Mehta’s Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Films Reflect State-Sponsored Terrorism, Extremism, and the Indoctrination of Youth into Violence.

Apr 28, 2025 / 02:57 pm

Terror Attack Movie

Filmmaker-director Hansal Mehta, deeply saddened by the Pahalgam terror attack, shared a post on social media mentioning three of his films. He wrote that ‘Shahid’, ‘Omertà’, and ‘Farzi’ are not just films, but openly discuss sensitive topics like extremism and terrorism, exposing the true face of terror.
Mehta stated that terrorism is like a disease and we must fight it eye to eye.

Director Questioned on Filmmaking

Hansal Mehta shared a post on Instagram, writing in the caption, “‘Shahid’, ‘Omertà’, and ‘Farzi’ weren’t just films. They were about the time we are living in, breathing in. These films talk about state-sponsored terrorism, extremism, and the manipulation of youth into violence. The incidents we showed in ‘Omertà’ and ‘Farzi’ resemble the horrific Pahalgam incident. ‘Omertà’ presented an outspoken perspective on the forces that nurture such heinous acts. The story of ‘Farzi’ is heartbreaking and shows how innocence is targeted. ‘Shahid’ was a plea for reform, a call to bring back our youth before they become victims of hatred.”
Mehta also recalled the days when his films were released. He further explained, “When ‘Omertà’ and ‘Farzi’ were released, I remember being targeted. I was asked, “Why this story? Why this focus? Is a particular community being targeted?”

Mehta’s Post: A Recounting of Experiences; A Mirror to Critics

Hansal Mehta Post
He further explained, “My answer is no, these stories are about a system that crosses boundaries in the name of religion with hatred and fear. A system that promotes division. A system that brainwashes youth, glorifies bloodshed, and normalises terror.”
Mehta further stated in his post that we should not ignore these things, but confront them. He said, “Is denying the disease or turning away from it awareness? I believe it is cowardice, which is dangerous for us. We should stop turning away. We must look this hatred, this disease, in the eye. Only then will we be alright and change can come.”

