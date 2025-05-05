First Look Poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Unveiled

Sitaare Zameen Par Release Date This film marks Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen. He will be seen alongside Genelia D’Souza in the film. The poster features Aamir along with ten new faces, indicating a fresh and youthful energy in the film. The film will be released in cinemas on 20 June 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par Star Cast Through 'Sitaare Zameen Par', Aamir Khan Productions is launching ten new actors. These actors are: Aarush Dutta, Gopi Krishna Verma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhasali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahane, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra and Simran Mangeshkar. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote: "A film celebrating love, laughter and joy. Sitaare Zameen Par, everyone's own normal, watch it only in cinemas on June 20."