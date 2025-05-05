scriptFirst Look Poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Unveiled | Latest News | Patrika News
First Look Poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Unveiled

The first poster for Aamir Khan’s new film, Sitaare Zameen Par has been released. The film will star Genelia D’Souza alongside ten new actors in key roles. Details to follow.

May 05, 2025 / 01:25 pm

Patrika Desk

The first poster for Aamir Khan’s most awaited film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has been released. This film is being considered a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film, ‘Taare Zameen Par’. Along with the poster, its release date has also been announced.

Sitaare Zameen Par Release Date

This film marks Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen. He will be seen alongside Genelia D’Souza in the film. The poster features Aamir along with ten new faces, indicating a fresh and youthful energy in the film. The film will be released in cinemas on 20 June 2025.
Sharing the poster, the production house wrote: “A film celebrating love, laughter and joy. Sitaare Zameen Par, everyone’s own normal, watch it only in cinemas on June 20.”

Sitaare Zameen Par Star Cast

Through ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, Aamir Khan Productions is launching ten new actors. These actors are: Aarush Dutta, Gopi Krishna Verma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhasali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahane, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra and Simran Mangeshkar.

Sitaare Zameen Par Director

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna, who has directed films like ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and ‘On a Quest’. The music of the film is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The script is written by Divya Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

