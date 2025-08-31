Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Five Web Series That Highlight the Importance of Friendship

These five web series beautifully capture the essence of friendship. These series will not only make you laugh and cry, but will also deeply explore every facet of friendship, helping you understand the importance of your friendships even more…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

लाइफ का डोज और रिश्तों की उलझन! ये 5 वेब सीरीज दोस्ती की समझाएंगी अहमियत

Web Series: In today's fast-paced life, relationships and friendships often get left behind. But through cinema, we can relive those moments. OTT platforms offer many excellent web series based on relationships and friendships. If you are also interested in such stories, we have brought you a list of some special web series that beautifully portray the importance of relationships, cracks in friendships, and love. All these web series can be easily watched on Zee5.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend

This story is about two best friends – Tanu and Sumer, who grapple between friendship and love. Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh have played these characters brilliantly. The series stars Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles. Based on Sumit Shahi's book, two seasons of this series have already been released.

Loop Lapeta

This Zee5 series is quite different. Three friends go on a vacation to a lake, where they get trapped in a time loop. Living the same day repeatedly, their friendship deepens. This story is quite unique and impressive.

Pitchers

Pitchers is also a best web series about relationships and friendship. It was created by TVF and stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra, and Abhay Mahajan. This story is about four friends who quit their jobs to start a startup. Their friendship, dreams, and the story of their relationships breaking and mending are depicted in this journey. Sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking, there couldn't be a better option for young people obsessed with their dreams.

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Parth Aur Jugnu is an Indian fantasy drama series starring Meet Mukhi, Akam Binjwe, Madhu, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Luke Kenny in lead roles. It's a stylish friendship drama that magically portrays the innocent memories of childhood and the beauty of friendship. It's also a good option for children and teenagers.

Tripling

When talking about relationships, a list would be incomplete without mentioning series about siblings. Tripling is an excellent series that has received an 8.5 rating from IMDb. The series presents a fun story combining the road trip and life's complexities of three siblings – Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan. It's created by TVF and stars Kunal Roy Kapur, Nidhi Bisht, Kumud Mishra, and many other stars. Manvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar are also part of the cast. Three seasons of Tripling have been released, and all three have been hits.

Published on:

31 Aug 2025 05:04 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Five Web Series That Highlight the Importance of Friendship
