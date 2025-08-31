Five Web Series That Highlight the Importance of Friendship

When talking about relationships, a list would be incomplete without mentioning series about siblings. Tripling is an excellent series that has received an 8.5 rating from IMDb. The series presents a fun story combining the road trip and life's complexities of three siblings – Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan. It's created by TVF and stars Kunal Roy Kapur, Nidhi Bisht, Kumud Mishra, and many other stars. Manvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar are also part of the cast. Three seasons of Tripling have been released, and all three have been hits.