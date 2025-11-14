Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

From the Shirtless Trend to the 'He-Man' Title, Which Film Gave Dharmendra the Action Hero Identity?

Bollywood actor Dharmendra has always been recognised in the industry as an action hero. A film of his from 1966 gave him a new identity. Do you know how Dharmendra, famous in Bollywood as 'He-Man', got this name?

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Dharmendra Movie Phool aur Patthar

Image: (aapkadharam/IMDb)

Bollywood's 'He-Man' and the most handsome actor of his era, Dharmendra, has been quite unwell for the past few days. He was recently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to breathing difficulties. However, his health has now improved, and he has been discharged from the hospital. He is now receiving treatment at home. While his fans are praying to God for his good health, discussions are also ongoing on social media about his 'He-Man' title. Let's find out how and when Dharmendra got the title of 'He-Man'.

Dharmendra has played all kinds of characters

Dharmendra, who began his acting career with the film 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere', was born in the Ludhiana district of Punjab. His full name is Dharam Singh Deol. Dharmendra had dreamt of working in films since childhood. In the beginning of his film career, he also worked in women-centric films; he never prioritised working in hero-centric films. He has played all kinds of roles. Sometimes he appeared as a dacoit, sometimes as a policeman, sometimes as a brave soldier of the nation, and sometimes as a son-in-law who spoke pure Hindi.

Which film gave Dharmendra recognition?

Dharmendra played romantic roles in his early films, but the film 'Shola Aur Shabnam' released in 1961 brought him recognition. Later, his film 'Phool Aur Patthar', released in 1966, gave his career a new direction. This film gave him a distinct identity and also started a new trend. The film 'Phool Aur Patthar', directed by O.P. Ralhan, featured actors like Meena Kumari, Jeevan, Lalita Pawar, Shashikala, and Madan Puri alongside Dharmendra.

Shirtless Body Trend and the 'He-Man' Title

In the film 'Phool Aur Patthar', Dharmendra did something that no other actor had done before. He shot a shirtless scene for the first time in this film, which was a big deal for cinema at that time. In this scene, his fit and toned body, his confidence, and his action sequences made him a fan favourite in theatres. The film proved to be a super-duper hit. Seeing his powerful acting and muscular body in the film, his fans, the film industry, and the media bestowed upon Dharmendra the title of 'He-Man of Bollywood'. This title has not been given to any other actor in the history of cinema. Even today, his fans call him 'He-Man'. This name remains his identity even today.

After his career's first blockbuster film 'Phool Aur Patthar', Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra started getting one action film after another. These films include 'Sholay', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', 'Dharam-Veer', 'Aag Hi Aag', and 'Lofar'. From this film onwards, his image became that of an action hero.

