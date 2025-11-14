From the Shirtless Trend to the 'He-Man' Title, Which Film Gave Dharmendra the Action Hero Identity?

In the film 'Phool Aur Patthar', Dharmendra did something that no other actor had done before. He shot a shirtless scene for the first time in this film, which was a big deal for cinema at that time. In this scene, his fit and toned body, his confidence, and his action sequences made him a fan favourite in theatres. The film proved to be a super-duper hit. Seeing his powerful acting and muscular body in the film, his fans, the film industry, and the media bestowed upon Dharmendra the title of 'He-Man of Bollywood'. This title has not been given to any other actor in the history of cinema. Even today, his fans call him 'He-Man'. This name remains his identity even today.