Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Anant Ambani to Sonu Sood, Celebrities Welcome Bappa Home

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Like every year, this year too, the Ambani family brought Ganesh Ji home with great fanfare. Besides them, many celebrities have also established Ganpati Bappa in their homes. This festival, celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings, sees devotees decorating pandals and welcoming Bappa into their homes with drums, music, and traditional rituals. This is precisely what is being seen at the homes of these celebrities. Along with the Ambani family, Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood, and Bharti Singh – everyone is celebrating it with great pomp. Videos of these celebrations are also going viral on social media.