Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Anant Ambani to Sonu Sood, Celebrities Welcome Bappa Home

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Like every year, this year too, the Ambani family brought Ganesh Ji home with great fanfare. Besides them, many celebrities have also established Ganpati Bappa in their homes. This festival, celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings, sees devotees decorating pandals and welcoming Bappa into their homes with drums, music, and traditional rituals. This is precisely what is being seen at the homes of these celebrities. Along with the Ambani family, Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood, and Bharti Singh – everyone is celebrating it with great pomp. Videos of these celebrations are also going viral on social media.
Antilia was decorated even before Ganpati Bappa's arrival. Now Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have brought the 'King of Antilia' home. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant worshipped Ganpati Bappa, sought his blessings, and then brought Bappa to Antilia for establishment.
Actor Sonu Sood has also brought Ganpati Bappa home. In several videos on social media, the actor is seen placing Bappa's idol in his car and performing an aarti. Fans are also greatly liking his viral videos.
Happiness was evident on the faces of Bharti Singh and Haarsh
Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, also welcomed Lord Ganesha with great enthusiasm on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, filling their home with joy. Showing their concern for the environment, Bharti and Haarsh install only biodegradable clay idols every year. Their son Gola also appears to take part in the rituals with full excitement, from welcoming Bappa to the immersion ceremony.
Bappa Seen in Hansika Motwani’s Hands
Actress Hansika Motwani is also taking Lord Ganesha to her home. Sitting in the car, the idol of Bappa can be clearly seen in her hands, along with a visible glow of happiness on her face.
Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Bappa with Her Mother
Lord Ganesha has also arrived at actress Ankita Lokhande’s home. The actress, along with her mother, went to bring Ganpati Bappa. She was seen performing the aarti of Bappa, applying tilak, and folding her hands in prayer to seek blessings. During this time, the happiness on her face was clearly visible.
Gurmeet Choudhary Brings Lord Ganesha Home with His Wife and Children
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also arrived with their children to bring Ganpati Bappa home. On this occasion, Debina welcomed Him by breaking a coconut.
Arjun Bijlani Also Gives a Grand Welcome to Bappa
Lord Ganesha has also arrived at Arjun Bijlani’s home. Yuvika Chaudhary was also seen with Ganesh Ji’s idol. Dressed in a red suit and with a tilak on her forehead, the actress was seen welcoming Bappa.
Dhanashree Verma Also Brings Home Bappa
For the first time after her separation from Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma is taking Lord Ganesha home with her. A video of her carrying Bappa has surfaced.