Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

Will Shraddha Kapoor Showcase Her Dancing Skills in ‘Pushpa 2’? According to a report by 123Telugu, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2. Although, there is no official confirmation from the film’s makers yet. After the superhit success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is in the limelight. If she appears in a film like Pushpa 2, her fans will be thrilled to see her. It’s worth mentioning that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item dance on the song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” in Pushpa created a buzz on the internet. The song and Samantha’s dance moves took the internet by storm. Now, the makers are planning to bring an even more explosive dance number in the film’s sequel.

When Will ‘Pushpa 2’ Release? The film Pushpa 2 will hit the theaters on December 6. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, while Fahad Faasil will be seen as the villain. The film will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It’s worth mentioning that Pushpa was a huge hit, and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.