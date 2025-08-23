Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Govinda and Sunita's Divorce Rumours Laid to Rest: Manager Reveals All

The rumours surrounding Govinda and Sunita's divorce have finally been put to rest. Recently, Govinda's manager broke their silence on the matter, revealing some significant information.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

तलाक की अफवाहों पर विराम! मैनेजर ने किया खुलासा, क्या फिर साथ आएंगे गोविंदा और सुनीता?
गोविंदा और सुनीता( फोटो सोर्स: X)

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja: For the past few days, rumours of a divorce between Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been rife in the media. It was being said that after 37 years of marriage, the couple were separating, but now there's a new twist in the tale.

Attempt to Resurface Old Issues

According to media reports, "Even though the situation may seem difficult, there is no divorce. Some people are trying to resurface old issues; there is nothing like that." Both Govinda and Sunita have remained silent on the matter, but Govinda's manager, Shashi, has dismissed these reports as rumours. He said, "Every couple has some disagreements. These are all old issues, which people and the media are now trying to use, adding spice and masala, for their own benefit."

Manager Reveals Details

Shashi further emphasised that Govinda's personal life is being unnecessarily sensationalised. He said, "Yes, Govinda did not appear in court, but Sunita also hasn't gone to court, except once when she went to file the case. Which couple doesn't have problems? Sunita loves Govinda very much, and they are together. There is no divorce going to happen. They are focusing on their children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja's careers and marriages, not on this negativity."

Divorce Petition Linked to a Post

Amidst these reports, Yashvardhan Ahuja shared a picture on Instagram of a puja taking place at his home. The picture shows a priest performing the puja, and Yashvardhan's dog sitting peacefully, as if also participating in the prayer. Yashvardhan captioned the picture, "My little boy participating in the puja." This has been linked to the divorce rumours.

It is noteworthy that Sunita Ahuja has filed a divorce petition against Govinda in the Bandra Family Court, accusing him of adultery, cruelty, and desertion. Govinda's manager's statement and Yashvardhan's picture of the puja seem to suggest that all is well between the couple and that the divorce rumours are false.

