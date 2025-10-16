Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours at Two much with Kajol and Twinkle show

Veteran actor Govinda appeared on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show 'Too Much'. Here, he finally reacted to the rumours surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. For the first time, he spoke about his relationship with his wife Sunita and the divorce. He said that Sunita Ahuja is the life of their home. Govinda said, "Sunita herself is a child. My children handle my wife as if she were a child. Sunita is like a child, but she could manage our home with the responsibility given to her because of who she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It's just that she says things she shouldn't."