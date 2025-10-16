Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours at Two much with Kajol and Twinkle show

Govind and Sunita (Image: Patrika)
Govinda Reacts to Divorce Rumours and Wife Sunita Ahuja: News of marriages and divorces in Bollywood often becomes a topic of discussion. Some time ago, rumours of Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's divorce had created a stir on social media. On several occasions, Sunita had dropped hints that suggested Govinda might be having an affair, leading to a rift in their relationship. Now, Govinda has spoken openly about the matter and expressed his frustration on several issues.
Veteran actor Govinda appeared on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show 'Too Much'. Here, he finally reacted to the rumours surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. For the first time, he spoke about his relationship with his wife Sunita and the divorce. He said that Sunita Ahuja is the life of their home. Govinda said, "Sunita herself is a child. My children handle my wife as if she were a child. Sunita is like a child, but she could manage our home with the responsibility given to her because of who she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It's just that she says things she shouldn't."
Govinda further added, "The problem with men is that they cannot think this way. I have always believed that men run the house, but women run the entire world." When Govinda was asked if Sunita often points out his mistakes, he responded in a slightly different way. He said, "Sunita herself has made many mistakes. I have forgiven her and her entire family many times."
Govinda further alluded to the ups and downs that come with any long-term relationship, saying, "Sometimes, in my opinion, we become too dependent on them. Especially if your mother is not with you, you become very dependent on your wife, and as time passes, she starts scolding you like a mother, and also explains things like a mother. She doesn't realise it, but we notice it."
It is worth noting that some time ago, news broke that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce in court last year. Following this, fans began questioning the couple. However, suddenly on Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple appeared together, putting an end to all rumours. Sunita directly addressed the news, stating that Govinda will always be her husband and no one can break their relationship.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending