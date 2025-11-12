Govinda Discharged From Hospital, Assures Fans ‘I Am Fine Now’

In fact, Govinda's friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal made a significant revelation, stating, "Yesterday evening he had a disorientation attack. He was at his home, suddenly he lost his memory, which made him confused and he fainted. In this type of attack, a person temporarily loses their memory or is unable to recognise where they are and what they are doing. He was unaware, and then he wasn't feeling well, experiencing some weakness and restlessness, after which we took him to the hospital."