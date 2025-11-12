Govinda Discharged From Hospital, Assures Fans ‘I Am Fine Now’

Govinda (Image: X @Its_CineHub)
Govinda Health Update: Amidst reports of Bollywood actor Govinda being admitted to a Mumbai hospital, he has provided an update on his health. When asked about his well-being, Govinda said in a voice message to ANI, "Thank you very much... I am fine."
Furthermore, Govinda's close friend Lalit Bindal revealed that the actor has now been shifted from the emergency ward to a hospital room and his condition is improving. Several tests have been conducted, and all reports are now awaited. It is worth noting that Govinda is continuously under medical supervision and is resting. Bindal spoke with the actor in the morning, and Govinda informed him that he was feeling better. However, Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing.
In fact, Govinda's friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal made a significant revelation, stating, "Yesterday evening he had a disorientation attack. He was at his home, suddenly he lost his memory, which made him confused and he fainted. In this type of attack, a person temporarily loses their memory or is unable to recognise where they are and what they are doing. He was unaware, and then he wasn't feeling well, experiencing some weakness and restlessness, after which we took him to the hospital."
When this incident occurred with Govinda, an associate mentioned, "At that time, neither Sunita nor their children were in Mumbai. Sunita had gone to a wedding and returned to Mumbai late last night; she is now at the hospital. Meanwhile, their daughter Tina was in Chandigarh for some work."
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending