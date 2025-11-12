Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Govinda Discharged From Hospital, Assures Fans ‘I Am Fine Now’

Govinda Health Update: Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1' Govinda has been discharged from the hospital.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

'अब मैं ठीक हूं...' Govinda अस्पताल से हुए डिस्चार्ज, फैंस को दिया अपडेट

Govinda (Image: X @Its_CineHub)

Govinda Health Update: Amidst reports of Bollywood actor Govinda being admitted to a Mumbai hospital, he has provided an update on his health. When asked about his well-being, Govinda said in a voice message to ANI, "Thank you very much... I am fine."

Actor Under Medical Supervision

Furthermore, Govinda's close friend Lalit Bindal revealed that the actor has now been shifted from the emergency ward to a hospital room and his condition is improving. Several tests have been conducted, and all reports are now awaited. It is worth noting that Govinda is continuously under medical supervision and is resting. Bindal spoke with the actor in the morning, and Govinda informed him that he was feeling better. However, Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing.

Disorientation Attack

In fact, Govinda's friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal made a significant revelation, stating, "Yesterday evening he had a disorientation attack. He was at his home, suddenly he lost his memory, which made him confused and he fainted. In this type of attack, a person temporarily loses their memory or is unable to recognise where they are and what they are doing. He was unaware, and then he wasn't feeling well, experiencing some weakness and restlessness, after which we took him to the hospital."

When this incident occurred with Govinda, an associate mentioned, "At that time, neither Sunita nor their children were in Mumbai. Sunita had gone to a wedding and returned to Mumbai late last night; she is now at the hospital. Meanwhile, their daughter Tina was in Chandigarh for some work."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 03:53 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Govinda Discharged From Hospital, Assures Fans ‘I Am Fine Now’

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Fans Flock to Dharmendra's Residence Amidst Prayers and Concern, Video Inside

धर्मेंद्र के लिए उमड़ा फैंस का सैलाब, दुआओं के साथ दिखी चिंता, देखें वीडियो
Bollywood

Govinda Suffers Disorientation Attack, Friend Reveals

Govinda Hospitalised
Bollywood

Dharmendra Returns Home After Hospitalisation, Deol Family Shares Health Update and Treatment Plans

Sunny Deol Team Statement
Bollywood

Govinda Hospitalised After Collapsing Unconscious

Govinda Hospitalised
Bollywood

Dharmendra discharged from hospital: Bobby Deol brings father home in ambulance

Dharmendra discharged
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.