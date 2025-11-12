Govinda Hospitalised After Collapsing Unconscious

Govinda (Image: Patrika)
Govinda Hospitalised: Another sad piece of news is coming from the industry. After Dharmendra and Prem Chopra, the condition of Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1' actor Govinda suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday night, after which he was rushed to a Mumbai hospital. As soon as this news broke, everyone was shocked. People want to know about their favourite actor's health and are wishing Govinda a speedy recovery.
According to PTI, actor Govinda was taken to CritiCare Asia Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, on Tuesday after losing consciousness. Meanwhile, according to a report by India Today, Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindal said that Govinda was feeling restless before being taken to the emergency. Giving an update on Govinda's health, he said, "After consulting the doctor, he was given medication and admitted to the hospital in the emergency at 1 am. He was feeling a bit disturbed. All tests have been done and we are now waiting for the reports and the opinion of the neuro-consultation. His condition is stable now."
Just a day before being admitted to the hospital, Govinda had met actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. In a video, there was a distinct sadness on his face, and he was seen outside the hospital.
Govinda was also hospitalised last year. The actor had an accident on October 1, after which he was taken to a Mumbai hospital. Reportedly, a shot was fired from his licensed revolver, injuring his knee.
The incident occurred around 4:45 am. According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to go to Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when the revolver accidentally discharged. Govinda was discharged from the hospital three days after the incident. Now, his sudden admission to the hospital has caused a stir in the industry as well.
