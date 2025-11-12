Govinda Hospitalised After Collapsing Unconscious

According to PTI, actor Govinda was taken to CritiCare Asia Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, on Tuesday after losing consciousness. Meanwhile, according to a report by India Today, Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindal said that Govinda was feeling restless before being taken to the emergency. Giving an update on Govinda's health, he said, "After consulting the doctor, he was given medication and admitted to the hospital in the emergency at 1 am. He was feeling a bit disturbed. All tests have been done and we are now waiting for the reports and the opinion of the neuro-consultation. His condition is stable now."