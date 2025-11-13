Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Govinda Shares Health Update: Says He’s ‘Fit Now’ After Over exercising

After being discharged from the hospital, actor Govinda made a statement about his fitness, which is rapidly going viral on social media.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

'मैं ट्राई कर रहा हूं, पर्सनैलिटी अच्छा करने की...,' बॉडी बनाने पर Govinda का बयान आया सामने

Govinda (Image: X #Govinda)

Govinda Spotted Outside: Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1', Govinda, was discharged from the hospital yesterday. He is now looking better than before, and his health has improved. The actor spoke to the media present as soon as he left the hospital. He was seen in front of the paparazzi wearing a stylish pair of glasses and a blazer with a T-shirt and trousers.

Govinda's Statement on Building Muscle Surfaces

Govinda has maintained his charm with his unparalleled dance and powerful acting. The career of this 61-year-old veteran actor is currently on hold, and he has been quite distant from acting. It is noteworthy that Govinda spoke to the media after being discharged from the hospital, and a video of this conversation is now going viral.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "I am fine, I had worked out too much, I exercised a lot and got very tired. Yoga is good, but exercising too much is difficult. Because of films, I am now trying to improve my personality further. I think yoga is better; according to exercise, we should do everything as per our needs." Along with this, he further added, "Doctors have given me medicine, and now I am fit."

Disorientation Attack

In fact, Govinda's friend and lawyer, Lalit Bindal, made a significant revelation and stated, "Yesterday evening, he had a disorientation attack. It is worth noting that in such an attack, a person temporarily loses their memory or is unable to correctly identify where they are and what they are doing. They become unaware, and then his health was not good; he was also feeling a bit weak and restless, after which he was taken to the hospital."

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 12:20 pm

Bollywood

