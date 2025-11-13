Govinda Shares Health Update: Says He’s ‘Fit Now’ After Over exercising

Govinda (Image: X #Govinda)
Govinda Spotted Outside: Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1', Govinda, was discharged from the hospital yesterday. He is now looking better than before, and his health has improved. The actor spoke to the media present as soon as he left the hospital. He was seen in front of the paparazzi wearing a stylish pair of glasses and a blazer with a T-shirt and trousers.
Govinda has maintained his charm with his unparalleled dance and powerful acting. The career of this 61-year-old veteran actor is currently on hold, and he has been quite distant from acting. It is noteworthy that Govinda spoke to the media after being discharged from the hospital, and a video of this conversation is now going viral.
In the video, he can be heard saying, "I am fine, I had worked out too much, I exercised a lot and got very tired. Yoga is good, but exercising too much is difficult. Because of films, I am now trying to improve my personality further. I think yoga is better; according to exercise, we should do everything as per our needs." Along with this, he further added, "Doctors have given me medicine, and now I am fit."
In fact, Govinda's friend and lawyer, Lalit Bindal, made a significant revelation and stated, "Yesterday evening, he had a disorientation attack. It is worth noting that in such an attack, a person temporarily loses their memory or is unable to correctly identify where they are and what they are doing. They become unaware, and then his health was not good; he was also feeling a bit weak and restless, after which he was taken to the hospital."
