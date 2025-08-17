Govinda's Energetic Dance to 28-Year-Old Hit Impresses Fans

Govinda Dance: Amidst divorce rumours with his wife Sunita, Govinda is once again making headlines. A video of Govinda is rapidly going viral, reminding viewers of the actor's energetic past. In the video, he performs a captivating dance to a 28-year-old song, rekindling his fans' adoration and earning him accolades as the number one.
Govinda attended a Janmashtami event where he shared the stage with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and actor Sharad Kelkar during the Dahi Handi celebrations. A video from this event is circulating on social media, showcasing his energetic dance moves to a 28-year-old song.
The song Govinda danced to is 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai... Sone Jaisa Tera Mann,' from the 1997 film Hero No. 1. Upon hearing the familiar tune, Govinda spontaneously began dancing, captivating the audience and sharing his infectious energy.
This marks Govinda's energetic return to the public eye after a long period. He has faced online criticism regarding his divorce. While his wife and children frequently attend events, he has been notably absent. However, this recent display of his signature dance moves has delighted his fans, reaffirming his status as a favourite.