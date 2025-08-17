Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Govinda's Energetic Dance to 28-Year-Old Hit Impresses Fans

Fans are overjoyed after witnessing Govinda's energetic performance, reminiscent of his 90s heyday. He danced to a 28-year-old song, earning widespread praise.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

Govinda Dance
Govinda's dance (Credit: Patrika)

Govinda Dance: Amidst divorce rumours with his wife Sunita, Govinda is once again making headlines. A video of Govinda is rapidly going viral, reminding viewers of the actor's energetic past. In the video, he performs a captivating dance to a 28-year-old song, rekindling his fans' adoration and earning him accolades as the number one.

Govinda Dances at Janmashtami Event

Govinda attended a Janmashtami event where he shared the stage with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and actor Sharad Kelkar during the Dahi Handi celebrations. A video from this event is circulating on social media, showcasing his energetic dance moves to a 28-year-old song.

Govinda Grooves to a 28-Year-Old Track

The song Govinda danced to is 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai... Sone Jaisa Tera Mann,' from the 1997 film Hero No. 1. Upon hearing the familiar tune, Govinda spontaneously began dancing, captivating the audience and sharing his infectious energy.

Govinda's Energetic Return to the Dance Floor

This marks Govinda's energetic return to the public eye after a long period. He has faced online criticism regarding his divorce. While his wife and children frequently attend events, he has been notably absent. However, this recent display of his signature dance moves has delighted his fans, reaffirming his status as a favourite.

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 03:28 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Govinda's Energetic Dance to 28-Year-Old Hit Impresses Fans
