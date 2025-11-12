Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Govinda Suffers Disorientation Attack, Friend Reveals

After Govinda's health suddenly deteriorated, he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital late at night. Now, his friend has made a shocking revelation about the actor.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Govinda Hospitalised

Govinda (Image: Patrika)

Govinda Disorientation Attack: Big news is coming in about famous Bollywood actor Govinda. The actor was admitted to the hospital in the emergency ward around 1 AM on Tuesday night. His friend Lalit Bindal had informed that the actor suddenly fainted and fell. Now, complete information about what happened to Govinda and how he fell has come to light. Social media is abuzz with the news. People are praying for Govinda's recovery, following in the footsteps of prayers for Dharmendra.

Govinda Fainted at Night

According to a report in 'The Hindu', Govinda's friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal made a significant revelation, stating, "Yesterday evening he had a disorientation attack. He was at his home, and suddenly he lost his memory, which caused him to become disoriented and faint. In this type of attack, a person temporarily loses their memory or is unable to correctly identify where they are and what they are doing. He was unaware, and then he wasn't feeling well, experiencing some weakness and restlessness, after which we took him to the hospital."

Govinda Taken to Hospital by Friend

Lalit Bindal further stated, "As soon as Govinda's condition worsened, we first consulted a doctor and started medication, but he became restless again at night. Then I admitted him to the hospital around 1 AM. He is currently under medical observation. All necessary tests have been conducted, and the reports are yet to come. Doctors have also started routine check-ups. We are waiting for the doctor's next advice, after which we will make further decisions."

Family Was Not Present at the Time of the Incident

Lalit Bindal also mentioned that Govinda's family members were not present at his home when the incident occurred. He said, "Govinda ji's wife Sunita ji had gone to a wedding, and at that time, other family members were also out. Now everyone has been informed, and they are returning one by one." As soon as this news broke, fans on social media have been continuously wishing Govinda a speedy recovery. It is to be noted that a disorientation attack occurs when blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain are reduced, causing the brain to temporarily cease functioning. This leads to symptoms such as confusion, dizziness, instability, or disorientation.

