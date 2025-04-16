Govinda's Wife Sunita Slams Divorce Rumours

Sunita has previously given a strong rebuttal to divorce rumours Earlier, in an interview with a TV channel, Sunita Ahuja also dismissed the divorce rumours. She said, “Positive or negative, I don’t care. People are dogs, they will bark. Don’t believe anything until you hear it from me or Govinda. I thank those who speak negatively about me, because that’s my publicity.” Earlier, in an interview with a TV channel, Sunita Ahuja also dismissed the divorce rumours. She said, “Positive or negative, I don’t care. People are dogs, they will bark. Don’t believe anything until you hear it from me or Govinda. I thank those who speak negatively about me, because that’s my publicity.”

I don’t want people to say Yashvardhan is copying Govinda Sunita also spoke about her son, Yashvardhan. She said, “I don’t want people to say that Yashvardhan is copying his father, Govinda. I told him to create his own identity – show yourself as Yashvardhan, don’t be Govinda. Govinda is in his place, and there can be no one like him.”