Govinda's Wife Sunita Slams Divorce Rumours

Sunita said, “Whether it’s positive or negative, it doesn’t matter to me. People are like dogs, they will bark. Don’t believe anything until you hear it from Govinda or me.”

MumbaiApr 16, 2025 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Govinda and Sunita Divorce News: Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been the subject of divorce speculation for the past few months. Recently, during an event, when the media questioned Sunita about these rumours, she said, “You’re talking too much, son… I don’t care, whatever news comes out. Don’t react to any news until you hear it from our mouths. Until we speak, everything is just rumour.”
Sunita has previously given a strong rebuttal to divorce rumours

Earlier, in an interview with a TV channel, Sunita Ahuja also dismissed the divorce rumours. She said, “Positive or negative, I don’t care. People are dogs, they will bark. Don’t believe anything until you hear it from me or Govinda. I thank those who speak negatively about me, because that’s my publicity.”

I don’t want people to say Yashvardhan is copying Govinda

Sunita also spoke about her son, Yashvardhan. She said, “I don’t want people to say that Yashvardhan is copying his father, Govinda. I told him to create his own identity – show yourself as Yashvardhan, don’t be Govinda. Govinda is in his place, and there can be no one like him.”
Everything is fine between Govinda and Sunita

In February 2025, Govinda’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal, revealed in an interview that although Sunita (सुनीता) had filed for divorce, the couple are now together. He mentioned that they had visited the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal for New Year and performed prayers together. The lawyer said, “Everything is fine between them now, and they are living together. These things happen between couples.” Currently, everything seems normal between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Sunita’s statements regarding the divorce rumours make it clear that believing such news before an official statement from her or Govinda would be premature.

