Bollywood

Greater Kalesh: 52-Minute Film Outperforms ‘War 2’ and ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ to Trend on OTT

This 52-minute film has become so popular among audiences that it has carved out a special niche on the OTT platform, leaving behind big films like 'War 2' and 'Son of Sardaar 2'.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

छोटी duration,बड़ा धमाका, 52 मिनट की फिल्म ने 'वॉर 2' और 'सन ऑफ सरदार 2' जैसी बड़ी फिल्मों को छोड़ा पीछे, OTT पर बनी ट्रेंड

Greater Kalesh (Image: X)

Netflix Trending Film: New films and web series are released every week on OTT platforms, which fans eagerly await. Meanwhile, there is a film that has created a stir on OTT as soon as it arrived and started trending at number one upon its release.

We are talking about Ahsaas Channa's film 'Greater Kalesh'. This film is currently trending at number one on the OTT platform Netflix. The film has been released on OTT for only one day and has even surpassed big films like 'War 2' and 'Son of Sardar 2'.

Short Duration, Big Impact

In addition to Ahsaas Channa, actors like Supriya Shukla, Akshay Naik, Sangeeta Balachandran, Keshav Mehta, and Poojan Chhabra are also seen in the film 'Greater Kalesh'. The film was released on Netflix on October 17. It is worth noting that this film is directed by Aditya Chandio and written by Ritu Mago. In this 52-minute film, Twinkle Handa's quirky family will entertain you. It features a blend of comedy and suspense.

Trending on OTT

Releasing films like this on OTT during Diwali is no less than a treat. These are films that you can watch comfortably from home. Apart from the film 'Greater Kalesh', there are many other films available on Netflix that you can watch.

When it comes to the top ten films on Netflix in India, 'Greater Kalesh' is at number one. At number two is 'War 2', number three is 'The Woman in Cabin 10', number four is 'Narasimha', number five is 'Kantara', number 6 is 'Son of Sardar 2', number 7 is 'Saiyaara', number 8 is 'Dhadak 2', number 9 is 'Caramelo', and number 10 is 'Inspector Zende'.

Updated on:

19 Oct 2025 12:02 pm

Published on:

19 Oct 2025 12:01 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Greater Kalesh: 52-Minute Film Outperforms 'War 2' and 'Son of Sardaar 2' to Trend on OTT

