Greater Kalesh: 52-Minute Film Outperforms ‘War 2’ and ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ to Trend on OTT

In addition to Ahsaas Channa, actors like Supriya Shukla, Akshay Naik, Sangeeta Balachandran, Keshav Mehta, and Poojan Chhabra are also seen in the film 'Greater Kalesh'. The film was released on Netflix on October 17. It is worth noting that this film is directed by Aditya Chandio and written by Ritu Mago. In this 52-minute film, Twinkle Handa's quirky family will entertain you. It features a blend of comedy and suspense.