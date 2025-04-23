Birthday Special: Manoj Bajpayee’s Journey; From a Lie to His Father to a Celebrated Actor

The actor celebrates his 55th birthday on 23 April. On this occasion, let’s know about a fun anecdote from his life. Manoj Bajpayee shared this story on ‘The Anupam Kher Show’. Lying to his Father to Become an Actor After passing his 12th standard exams, Manoj told his parents that he was going to Delhi to prepare for the civil services (IAS). But the truth was that he was going to Delhi to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. If he had revealed his true intentions, he might not have received permission.

Struggle in Delhi and Acting Training Manoj Bajpayee After arriving in Delhi, Manoj joined a theatre group and began honing his acting skills. He faced many difficulties but never gave up on his dream.

When he Wrote a Letter to his Father and Received a Heartwarming Reply Years later, Manoj wrote a letter to his father, revealing the truth that he had gone to Delhi not to prepare for the UPSC exam, but to become an actor. His father responded with a very loving and understanding reply.