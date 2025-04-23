scriptBirthday Special: Manoj Bajpayee’s Journey; From a Lie to His Father to a Celebrated Actor | Latest News | Patrika News
Birthday Special: Manoj Bajpayee’s Journey; From a Lie to His Father to a Celebrated Actor

Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: The journey of famous actor Manoj Bajpayee into the film world was not easy. He even told a lie to achieve it. That too, about becoming an IAS officer.

Apr 23, 2025 / 12:37 pm

Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee was born in a small village in Bihar. Since childhood, he harboured a dream of becoming an actor. However, his father wanted him to become a doctor, so he sent Manoj to a hostel at a young age.
The actor celebrates his 55th birthday on 23 April. On this occasion, let’s know about a fun anecdote from his life. Manoj Bajpayee shared this story on ‘The Anupam Kher Show’.

Lying to his Father to Become an Actor

After passing his 12th standard exams, Manoj told his parents that he was going to Delhi to prepare for the civil services (IAS). But the truth was that he was going to Delhi to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. If he had revealed his true intentions, he might not have received permission.

Struggle in Delhi and Acting Training

After arriving in Delhi, Manoj joined a theatre group and began honing his acting skills. He faced many difficulties but never gave up on his dream.

When he Wrote a Letter to his Father and Received a Heartwarming Reply

Years later, Manoj wrote a letter to his father, revealing the truth that he had gone to Delhi not to prepare for the UPSC exam, but to become an actor. His father responded with a very loving and understanding reply.
He wrote – “My dear son Manoj,

I am your father, and I know that you went to Delhi to become an actor, not an IAS officer.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s Films

Today, Manoj Bajpayee is not only a successful actor but has also won the hearts of millions across the country with memorable roles in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Satya’, ‘Aligarh’, and the web series ‘Family Man’.

