Haq Vs Jatadhara Box Office Day 1: Know Who Outperformed Whom on Day 1

Both films have received good reviews from critics. Suparn Varma's film 'Haq', which is based on a true incident, collected ₹1.65 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk, marking a good start. It is worth noting that 'Haq' was made on a low budget, so if it manages to increase its earnings over the weekend, it could prove to be financially beneficial for the makers.