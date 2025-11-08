Haq Vs Jatadhara Box Office Day 1: Know Who Outperformed Whom on Day 1

Haq Vs Jatadhara (Source: X @filmfare)
Haq Vs Jatadhara Box Office Day 1: The film 'Haq', starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, which fans were eagerly awaiting, has finally been released. Along with this, Sonakshi Sinha's horror film 'Jatadhara' has also made its mark at the box office, leading to a tough competition between the two films. So let's see which film outperforms the other in terms of opening day collections.
Both films have received good reviews from critics. Suparn Varma's film 'Haq', which is based on a true incident, collected ₹1.65 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk, marking a good start. It is worth noting that 'Haq' was made on a low budget, so if it manages to increase its earnings over the weekend, it could prove to be financially beneficial for the makers.
On the other hand, according to Sacnilk, the film 'Jatadhara' had a slow start, earning ₹90 lakh on its first day.
'Haq', produced by Junglee Pictures, tells the story of Shah Bano Begum, who fought a historic case against her husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, in Mohammed Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. This film is based on a very sensitive topic, and Yami Gautam is receiving praise for her performance as Shah Bano Begum.
Additionally, 'Jatadhara' features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajiv Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in key roles. This film depicts the conflict between old traditions, beliefs, and modern thinking, as the film's hero gets entangled in an ancient curse that protects a spirit named 'Dhanapishachi'. The entire story revolves around 'Dhanapishachi' and its protector. Both films are quite engaging with their respective narratives and are worth watching.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending