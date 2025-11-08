Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Haq Vs Jatadhara Box Office Day 1: Know Who Outperformed Whom on Day 1

Yesterday, two big films were released at the box office. The first is Emraan Hashmi's 'Haq', which is based on a legal battle, and the second is Sonakshi Sinha's horror film 'Jatadhara'. So let's find out how much both films earned on their first day…

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

'हक' बनाम 'जटाधारा', जानें किसने किसको पहले दिन पछाड़ा

Haq Vs Jatadhara (Source: X @filmfare)

Haq Vs Jatadhara Box Office Day 1: The film 'Haq', starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, which fans were eagerly awaiting, has finally been released. Along with this, Sonakshi Sinha's horror film 'Jatadhara' has also made its mark at the box office, leading to a tough competition between the two films. So let's see which film outperforms the other in terms of opening day collections.

Know Who Outperformed Whom on the First Day

Both films have received good reviews from critics. Suparn Varma's film 'Haq', which is based on a true incident, collected ₹1.65 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk, marking a good start. It is worth noting that 'Haq' was made on a low budget, so if it manages to increase its earnings over the weekend, it could prove to be financially beneficial for the makers.

On the other hand, according to Sacnilk, the film 'Jatadhara' had a slow start, earning ₹90 lakh on its first day.

'Haq', produced by Junglee Pictures, tells the story of Shah Bano Begum, who fought a historic case against her husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, in Mohammed Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. This film is based on a very sensitive topic, and Yami Gautam is receiving praise for her performance as Shah Bano Begum.

Traditions, Beliefs, and Modern Thinking

Additionally, 'Jatadhara' features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajiv Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in key roles. This film depicts the conflict between old traditions, beliefs, and modern thinking, as the film's hero gets entangled in an ancient curse that protects a spirit named 'Dhanapishachi'. The entire story revolves around 'Dhanapishachi' and its protector. Both films are quite engaging with their respective narratives and are worth watching.

Published on:

08 Nov 2025 01:24 pm

Haq Vs Jatadhara Box Office Day 1: Know Who Outperformed Whom on Day 1

